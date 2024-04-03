2 people shot to death in Penns Grove, NJ

🚨The Salem County Prosecutor's Office confirmed two men were shot to death

🚨The circumstances of the shooting and the location was not disclosed

PENNS GROVE — Two men found shot on the street later died, according to the Salem County Prosecutor's Office.

Executive Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey J. Barile told New Jersey 101.5 that the men were shot Tuesday night but did not disclose any additional information including a location, motive, the identities of the victims or if anyone was in custody.

6 ABC Action News reported police were called to South Broad Street in Penns Grove around 9:30 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds and at least shell casings on the street.

The men were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Ruth Reyes Severino, 30, was stabbed by her estranged husband Eugenio Severino along with their two young children inside their Penns Grove home in Feb. 2020. Their father was found hanging in a nearby wooded area.

