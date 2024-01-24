Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Salem County

Public schools in Salem County experienced a sharp increase in reports of bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.

Salem County schools reported 42% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.

Reports of bullying climbed by 54%.

Violent incidents, however, declined by 1%.

At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.

In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Arthur P. Schalick High School in Pittsgrove.

The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.

Salem County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates

Alloway Township School

Alloway Twp School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 02.05 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 01.36 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Elsinboro Township School

Elsinboro Township School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 04.17 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mannington Township Elementary School

Mannington Township School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 02.81 — (Total incidents: 5)

Violence rate: 02.25 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Oldmans Township School

Oldmans Township School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Paul W Carleton

Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Penns Grove High School

Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Penns Grove Middle School

Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pennsville Memorial High School

Pennsville School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)

Pennsville Middle School

Pennsville School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.54 — (Total incidents: 7)

Drug rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 5)

Arthur P. Schalick High School

Pittsgrove Township School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 03.36 — (Total incidents: 16)

Violence rate: 01.68 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 03.36 — (Total incidents: 16)

Elmer Elementary School

Pittsgrove Township School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 01.37 — (Total incidents: 3)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Pittsgrove Township Middle School

Pittsgrove Township School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 01.19 — (Total incidents: 6)

Violence rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 4)

Drug rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 5)

Quinton Township School

Quinton Township School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 01.44 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 04.33 — (Total incidents: 12)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

John Fenwick Academy

Salem City School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Salem High School

Salem City School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.67 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)

Salem Middle School

Salem City School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.39 — (Total incidents: 11)

Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)

Daretown School

Salem County Special Services School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 02.70 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Lower Alloways Creek Elementary School

The Lower Alloways Creek School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 1)

Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Upper Pittsgrove School

Upper Pittsgrove Twp School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Mary S. Shoemaker School

Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 3)

Violence rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 6)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)

Woodstown High School

Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)

Violence rate: 01.49 — (Total incidents: 8)

Drug rate: 03.18 — (Total incidents: 17)

Woodstown Middle School

Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District

(Salem)

Bullying rate: 04.12 — (Total incidents: 12)

Violence rate: 03.43 — (Total incidents: 10)

Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)