Violence, drugs and bullying in all NJ schools: Salem County
Public schools in Salem County experienced a sharp increase in reports of bullying and illegal drug use since the year before the pandemic.
Salem County schools reported 42% more drug incidents in the 2021-22 school year than in the 2018-19 school year, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Education data shows.
Reports of bullying climbed by 54%.
Violent incidents, however, declined by 1%.
At the same time, schools in New Jersey have been recording an annual decline in enrollment.
In the county, the school with the highest rate of all incidents was Arthur P. Schalick High School in Pittsgrove.
The data is based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. All the schools in the county are listed below listed alphabetically in order of school district.
Salem County schools — Bullying, violence and drug rates
Alloway Township School
Alloway Twp School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 02.05 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 01.36 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Elsinboro Township School
Elsinboro Township School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 04.17 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Mannington Township Elementary School
Mannington Township School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 02.81 — (Total incidents: 5)
Violence rate: 02.25 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Oldmans Township School
Oldmans Township School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.33 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Paul W Carleton
Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Penns Grove High School
Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.20 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Penns Grove Middle School
Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.77 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Pennsville Memorial High School
Pennsville School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.68 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.45 — (Total incidents: 2)
Pennsville Middle School
Pennsville School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.66 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 01.54 — (Total incidents: 7)
Drug rate: 01.10 — (Total incidents: 5)
Arthur P. Schalick High School
Pittsgrove Township School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 03.36 — (Total incidents: 16)
Violence rate: 01.68 — (Total incidents: 8)
Drug rate: 03.36 — (Total incidents: 16)
Elmer Elementary School
Pittsgrove Township School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 01.37 — (Total incidents: 3)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Pittsgrove Township Middle School
Pittsgrove Township School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 01.19 — (Total incidents: 6)
Violence rate: 0.79 — (Total incidents: 4)
Drug rate: 0.99 — (Total incidents: 5)
Quinton Township School
Quinton Township School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 01.44 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 04.33 — (Total incidents: 12)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
John Fenwick Academy
Salem City School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.78 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Salem High School
Salem City School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 02.67 — (Total incidents: 11)
Drug rate: 0.24 — (Total incidents: 1)
Salem Middle School
Salem City School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 02.39 — (Total incidents: 11)
Drug rate: 0.22 — (Total incidents: 1)
Daretown School
Salem County Special Services School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 02.70 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Lower Alloways Creek Elementary School
The Lower Alloways Creek School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.61 — (Total incidents: 1)
Violence rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Upper Pittsgrove School
Upper Pittsgrove Twp School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Violence rate: 0.31 — (Total incidents: 1)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Mary S. Shoemaker School
Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.63 — (Total incidents: 3)
Violence rate: 01.26 — (Total incidents: 6)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)
Woodstown High School
Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 0.75 — (Total incidents: 4)
Violence rate: 01.49 — (Total incidents: 8)
Drug rate: 03.18 — (Total incidents: 17)
Woodstown Middle School
Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District
(Salem)
Bullying rate: 04.12 — (Total incidents: 12)
Violence rate: 03.43 — (Total incidents: 10)
Drug rate: 0.0 — (Total incidents: 0)