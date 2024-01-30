Cops: PA mom abandoned son to be with NJ boyfriend

✅ Tiffani Chanel Bogroff left her son alone before moving to NJ, police say

✅ Officials said she moved to be with her boyfriend

✅ The home is in poor condition with no heat or running water

PENNSVILLE — A mother who police say left her son alone in Pennsylvania to move to New Jersey to reportedly be with her boyfriend has been taken into custody.

Tiffani Chanel Bogroff, 45, moved nearly two hours away to Pennsville in December, Manheim Township, Pennsylvania police Sgt. Barry E. Waltz said.

Waltz said he did not know why Bogroff moved to New Jersey but according to court documents obtained by LancasterOnline.com, prosecutors said she went to live with her boyfriend. The child is a 15-year-old boy.

Waltz said police became aware in January that she left her child in a house with no heat or running water and two dogs and a cat to be cared for. The home is in poor condition cluttered with trash and spoiled food, according to Waltz.

Tiffani Chanel Bogroff (Manheim police)

Mom comes home sometimes

Bogroff occasionally returns home without notice and sends money via CashApp, officials said.

A relative told Waltz that they occasionally took the teen to a grocery store and to their home to shower and do laundry.

The teen told Waltz that he tries to attend school but he doesn't always wake up in time.

Bogroff was arrested Saturday in Pennsville and charged as a fugitive from justice. She is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

