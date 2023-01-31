NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania

🔵 Christine Severino is mother to five children age 9-22

🔵 She was headed to her second job on Route 422 in Pennsylvania and hit a wrong-way driver head-on

🔵 A GoFundMe page was created to help with her children's future

PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.

Severino's vehicle spun 180 degrees counterclockwise and overturned onto its roof, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not disclose the charges against the driver, or the identity.

Route 422 is a four-lane divided highway that runs from King of Prussia to Hershey.

Car crash on Route 422 involving Christine Severino 1/28/23 Car crash on Route 422 involving Christine Severino 1/28/23 (6 ABC Action News) loading...

Heading to her second job

Machele Kortum wrote on a GoFundMe page that Severino was a full-time pharmacy tech who was en route to her second job.

"Anyone who knew Chrissy knew her kindness and generosity and how hard she worked for her children," ages 9 through 22, Kortum wrote. The page is raising funds for her funeral expenses and to help her children.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

