NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania

PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
Severino's vehicle spun 180 degrees counterclockwise and overturned onto its roof, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not disclose the charges against the driver, or the identity.
Route 422 is a four-lane divided highway that runs from King of Prussia to Hershey.
Heading to her second job
Machele Kortum wrote on a GoFundMe page that Severino was a full-time pharmacy tech who was en route to her second job.
"Anyone who knew Chrissy knew her kindness and generosity and how hard she worked for her children," ages 9 through 22, Kortum wrote. The page is raising funds for her funeral expenses and to help her children.
