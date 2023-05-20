I’ll admit I kind of ignored the health food trend of acai bowls for a long time. It wasn’t until my sister worked at a restaurant that served them for a summer that I tried one, and let me tell you: I get the hype.

What are Açaí bowls?

Bowls generally consist of a base puree (açaí), an assortment of fruits, and then you can mix it up by adding other toppings: oats, seeds, honey, peanut butter, etc.

The good news is that a new restaurant that specializes in açaí bowls and fruit smoothies is coming soon to New Jersey!

Tropic Bowls is a family-run operation that will be located at 27 South Broadway in Pennsville.

What’s so great about açaí bowls? Here’s how they describe them on their Facebook page:

Acai bowls are filled with antioxidants and dense nutrients, making you feel great after eating and not to mention, is incredibly delicious! Not only are they great for an evening dessert, they make a tasteful breakfast, on-the-go snack, or simply lunch.

Our bowls are organic, kosher free, gluten free and non-GMO. Whether this is your first-time hearing about acai or have fallen in love with them throughout the years, our bowls are guaranteed to bring you the highest quality.

(For those, like me, who were unaware: it’s pronounced “AHH-Sigh-EEE,” not like I had been saying it, “UH-kai.”)

There are other bases that you can go with for your bowl, check out this coconut-based treat.

An official opening date has not yet been announced, but keep an eye on their Facebook and Instagram for updates.

