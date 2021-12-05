Prosecutor: Penns Grove, NJ mom stabbed 5-month-old baby to death

PENNS GROVE — A South Jersey woman has been accused of stabbing her own five-month-old daughter to death.

Kristhie I. Alcazar, 26, of Penns Grove, was arrested and charged with murder after the incident late Friday night, the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Borough police said they received an “open” 911 call with loud disturbance in the background.

Investigators responded to Alcazar’s residence on Helms Cove Lane, where they found the body of the dead infant as Alcazar was arguing with another person, according to police.

The baby’s cause of death was stab wounds to the chest and it was confirmed as a homicide.

Multiple knives and "additional evidence" were recovered at the scene, prosecutors said, with no further details given.

No one else was hurt and the baby’s father was not at the residence at the time of the incident.

(Penns Grove Police via Facebook)

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Johnathan Seidel at the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office 856-935-7510 or Detective Jesse Thorn at the Penns Grove Police Department 856-299-0056.

