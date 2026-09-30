With the cooler weather upon us in New Jersey, it's time to start thinking about warmer comfort foods. Out with the ice cream, and in with the chili.

Speaking of which, one of the more popular chili festivals is right around the corner - The Atlantic Highlands Chilifest.

But hold up for a minute. Didn't that event already happen? Doesn't it normally occur before the month of September is out?

Yes, but due to New Jersey's first Nor'easter of the season striking on the same weekend, and the fact that Atlantic Highlands is near the coast where the most severe flooding occurred, the cookoff got moved to later in the fall.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

2026 Chili Fest

Dubbed as one of the most popular events in the area for over 18 years, the 19th Annual Atlantic Highlands Chili Fest is back for 2026, rescheduled to November. And this year, there's plenty to look forward to.

Not only can you enjoy unlimited chili tasting, you'll also be able to enjoy local brews from Atlantic Highlands own Carton Brewery. Plus Shipwreck Rum for those who prefer a different paring for your chili.

They'll also be live entertainment while you enjoy sampling that delicious chili, along with contests and prizes. There's a reason this event is so popular, and those are just a few of them.

Photo via Big Joe Henry Photo via Big Joe Henry

Enter your chili

One of the best parts about this particular event is the shear amount of people who make their very own homemade chili to serve. What's more? If you want to register your chili but missed the original deadline for this year, you have a second chance (register here).

Plus enjoy an appearance by Celebrity Chefs, including Lauren Covas. It really is a fun time and everyone is encouraged to attend.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Rescheduled Event details

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m .

Location: The grounds of the Charles J Hesse Center, 55 South Ave in Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Open bar with Carton Brewery and Shipwreck Rum .

and . Live music from New Yacht City (with opening by The Elastic Waist Band )

(with opening by ) Benefitting mental health awareness and support

More details, including ticket info, can be found here.

First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.