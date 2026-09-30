Popular annual chili cookoff in Atlantic Highlands rescheduled due to Nor’easter
With the cooler weather upon us in New Jersey, it's time to start thinking about warmer comfort foods. Out with the ice cream, and in with the chili.
Speaking of which, one of the more popular chili festivals is right around the corner - The Atlantic Highlands Chilifest.
But hold up for a minute. Didn't that event already happen? Doesn't it normally occur before the month of September is out?
Yes, but due to New Jersey's first Nor'easter of the season striking on the same weekend, and the fact that Atlantic Highlands is near the coast where the most severe flooding occurred, the cookoff got moved to later in the fall.
2026 Chili Fest
Dubbed as one of the most popular events in the area for over 18 years, the 19th Annual Atlantic Highlands Chili Fest is back for 2026, rescheduled to November. And this year, there's plenty to look forward to.
Not only can you enjoy unlimited chili tasting, you'll also be able to enjoy local brews from Atlantic Highlands own Carton Brewery. Plus Shipwreck Rum for those who prefer a different paring for your chili.
They'll also be live entertainment while you enjoy sampling that delicious chili, along with contests and prizes. There's a reason this event is so popular, and those are just a few of them.
Enter your chili
One of the best parts about this particular event is the shear amount of people who make their very own homemade chili to serve. What's more? If you want to register your chili but missed the original deadline for this year, you have a second chance (register here).
Plus enjoy an appearance by Celebrity Chefs, including Lauren Covas. It really is a fun time and everyone is encouraged to attend.
Rescheduled Event details
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Location: The grounds of the Charles J Hesse Center, 55 South Ave in Atlantic Highlands, NJ
- Open bar with Carton Brewery and Shipwreck Rum.
- Live music from New Yacht City (with opening by The Elastic Waist Band)
- Benefitting mental health awareness and support
More details, including ticket info, can be found here.
First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.