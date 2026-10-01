Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Entrance to the New Jersey Training School in Monroe. (Google Maps) Entrance to the New Jersey Training School in Monroe. (Google Maps)

Thirty more people who say they were sexually abused while incarcerated as minors have sued New Jersey, bringing the number of lawsuits alleging sexual abuse of children in state custody to nearly 500.

The latest claims accuse staff at youth facilities of abuse ranging from improper strip searches to rape, with most involving the New Jersey Training School in Monroe. More than 300 pending cases involve the juvenile justice system. State budget documents show a median settlement cost of $975,000 as of March, raising the possibility that the state’s total liability could reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Attorney General’s Office says the Youth Justice Commission has background checks, prevention policies and procedures for investigating abuse allegations.

Nathan Laverdure (Dover, NH police) Nathan Laverdure

🚨A Sicklerville man faces 5 sexual assault charges involving his young niece

🚨Her parents became concerned after finding passages about abuse in her diary

🚨The man's arrest came after his family confronted him about the allegations

A Camden County man is being held on charges he sexually assaulted his niece multiple times while living with her family.

The parents of a young teen reported the assaults three weeks ago to Dover, New Hampshire, police after a conversation about a change in her behavior, according to an affidavit obtained by New Jersey 101.5. Her mother read her diary and found passages about abuse. After the girl talked to her father, police were called.

The teen told police the assaults began in May when her uncle, Nathan Laverdure, 31, of the Sicklerville section of Winslow, began living with their family. The affidavit did not disclose why Laverdure was living in New Hampshire.

Police say alleged assaults continued during trip to Montreal

The first alleged incident took place before a trip to the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1 race in Montreal.

According to the affidavit, Laverdure gave the teen vapes to keep her quiet and threatened that they would both get in trouble if she told anyone.

After the allegations came to light, the girl's father confronted his brother. According to the affidavit, Laverdure admitted to “making mistakes” and touching his niece inappropriately.

Laverdure also told another brother that the girl had initiated some of their encounters, according to the affidavit.

Ernesto Lozano-Zane (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) Ernesto Lozano-Zane

🚨Police say a 23-year-old man entered a Little Silver home through an unlocked door

🚨A girl under 13 screamed after finding the man in her bedroom

🚨The girl's father chased the suspect outside and tackled him on the lawn

LITTLE SILVER — A man entered a Monmouth County home through an unlocked door and wound up in the bedroom of a juvenile girl where he exposed himself.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Ernesto Lozano-Zane, 23, of Red Bank took off his pants, underwear and shoes after entering a Little Silver home after 10 p.m. on Sept. 14. He left the clothing, along with his cell phone and backpack, in a spare bedroom.

The child, who is under 13, screamed, awakening her parents. Lozano-Zane did not assault or come into physical contact with anyone in the home, according to authorities.

Lozano-Zane ran down the stairs toward the front door and was followed by the child's father, who tackled him on the front lawn. The father held Lozano-Zane until police arrived.

An early-morning fire severely damaged BLVD Pizza at 610 North Bay Avenue in Beach Haven Wednesday. (via GoFundMe) An early-morning fire severely damaged BLVD Pizza at 610 North Bay Avenue in Beach Haven Wednesday. (via GoFundMe)

An early-morning fire severely damaged BLVD Pizza at 610 North Bay Avenue in Beach Haven Wednesday.

The restaurant had opened its Beach Haven location only in July, taking over the former A Slice of Heaven location.

Neighboring boutique Sincerely, June was also badly damaged. No injuries were reported, and the Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause. The LBI community has already begun raising money to help the businesses recover.

A GoFundMe campaign by the owners of Okies butcher shop has raised over $10,000.

"BLVD Pizza and Sincerely June are a part of the LBI community, and now it’s our turn to show up for them," the fundraiser reads.

Aura Elementary School in Glassboro (Google Maps) Aura Elementary School in Glassboro (Google Maps)

🐜 Fleas were discovered at a Gloucester County elementary school, forcing students out of the building.

💻 Students are now learning remotely after temporary classes were held at alternate locations.

🏫 Officials have not announced when students will return to the school building.

ELK — Elementary school students in Gloucester County are learning remotely for the rest of the week due to a flea infestation.

Aura Elementary School in Elk Township hasn't had children in the building since Sept. 17, when crews sprayed pesticides as part of a deep cleaning. Staff first noticed the insects in the media center, according to an alert for parents.

The school, which serves kindergarten through sixth grade, will be remote for the rest of this week, according to Principal Briean Madden. Depending on their parents' flexibility, students have the option between live lessons and completing asynchronous assignments.

"Our dedicated teachers and support staff are working tirelessly to ensure that our students remain engaged, connected, and supported from home with clear, manageable lessons," Madden said in a message to parents.

Before virtual classes, the school had been using a local church and the Total Turf sports complex in Pitman, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The county instructed the district to go remote, instead of off-site classes.

Marijuana legal in NJ: How do the laws work? Answers to common questions about legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey and rules about underage use of weed. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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