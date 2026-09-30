🐜 Fleas were discovered at a Gloucester County elementary school, forcing students out of the building.

💻 Students are now learning remotely after temporary classes were held at alternate locations.

🏫 Officials have not announced when students will return to the school building.

ELK — Elementary school students in Gloucester County are learning remotely for the rest of the week due to a flea infestation.

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Aura Elementary School in Elk Township hasn't had children in the building since Sept. 17, when crews sprayed pesticides as part of a deep cleaning. Staff first noticed the insects in the media center, according to an alert for parents.

The school, which serves kindergarten through sixth grade, will be remote for the rest of this week, according to Principal Briean Madden. Depending on their parents' flexibility, students have the option between live lessons and completing asynchronous assignments.

"Our dedicated teachers and support staff are working tirelessly to ensure that our students remain engaged, connected, and supported from home with clear, manageable lessons," Madden said in a message to parents.

Before virtual classes, the school had been using a local church and the Total Turf sports complex in Pitman, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The county instructed the district to go remote, instead of off-site classes.

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Aura Elementary School in Glassboro (Google Maps) Aura Elementary School in Glassboro (Google Maps)

Another NJ school forced to go remote

It's the latest example of a New Jersey school district turning to remote instruction amid an unforeseen setback. Earlier this month, Alexandria Township School in Hunterdon County went virtual for nearly two weeks due to mold.

During public health emergencies, virtual days count toward the 180 days of class required of each school district. However, remote learning isn't allowed in other situations.

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