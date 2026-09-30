🚨Police say a 23-year-old man entered a Little Silver home through an unlocked door

🚨A girl under 13 screamed after finding the man in her bedroom

🚨The girl's father chased the suspect outside and tackled him on the lawn

LITTLE SILVER — A man entered a Monmouth County home through an unlocked door and wound up in the bedroom of a juvenile girl where he exposed himself.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Ernesto Lozano-Zane, 23, of Red Bank took off his pants, underwear and shoes after entering a Little Silver home after 10 p.m. on Sept. 14. He left the clothing, along with his cell phone and backpack, in a spare bedroom.

The child, who is under 13, screamed, awakening her parents. Lozano-Zane did not assault or come into physical contact with anyone in the home, according to authorities.

The girl's father chased him out of the house

Lozano-Zane ran down the stairs toward the front door and was followed by the child's father, who tackled him on the front lawn. The father held Lozano-Zane until police arrived.

Lozano-Zane was taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness.

Police said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Santiago asked anyone with information about Lozano-Zane to call his office at 732-431-7160, Ext. 2220, or Little Silver police at 732-747-5900.

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