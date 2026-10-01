New Jersey drivers are famous for flashing a blinker for one second before changing lanes, but do you know the true turn signal laws in New Jersey?

The New Jersey Turn Signal Laws

We've all seen it. A car performing the Jersey slide, doing about 100 mph on the Garden State Parkway. Then, as if it makes all the other illegal things the driver is doing disappear, he will hit his blinker for a microsecond before darting into another lane.

We know that's not proper turn-signal usage. But do you know what the law says about turn signals in New Jersey?

Photo by Olivie Zemanova on Unsplash Photo by Olivie Zemanova on Unsplash

We found what you need to know about turn signals in New Jersey at Justia Law, and it's a good refresher for all New Jersey drivers.

Things To Know About Turn Signals In New Jersey

I'm not going to lie. I consider myself a safe driver who tries to follow all the laws, and I didn't know everything about this one.

Do you know how long the signal light has to stay on before you execute the turn? This should help us all.

A signal of intention to turn right or left when required shall be given continuously during not less than the last 100 feet traveled by the vehicle before turning. 39:4-126

Do you always signal 100 feet before you make your turn? I'm not sure I do either. And I'm pretty sure the high-speed traveler on the Parkw

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ay doesn't know it, or even care about it.

Keeping Your Signal Light On Long Enough

Most drivers consider the safest way to use signal lights to change lanes is to leave them on until your vehicle is completely in the lane you're switching to.

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So, keep your signal light on into the lane you're moving to, and put the signal on 100 feet before you turn, and you should be good.

9 dumb NJ laws they say actually exist Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski