Margate's Historic Landmark Is Hosting A Big Fall Celebration

Lucy the Elephant is getting into the fall spirit, and she's celebrating with a big afternoon of fun in Margate, and you're invited!

Trunktoberfest is back, so mark your calendar for Saturday, October 17th, from 1 to 6 pm for the second annual fall celebration. You can expect plenty of fall favorites, including hayrides on the beach, a pumpkin patch, delicious food, and plenty more happening throughout the afternoon.

Pumpkin picking on the beach? How cool is that?!!

Read More: New Jersey’s Historic Smithville Oktoberfest brings crafters, live music and fall fun this weekend

Enjoy Fall Activities At Lucy The Elephant in Margate

Lucy the Elephant stands 6 stories high and is one of the oldest roadside tourist attractions in the country. So, get ready to grab the family, enjoy some fall fun by the beach, and celebrate one of New Jersey's most recognizable landmarks.

It's one of those places that brings back so many childhood memories, along with the memories of taking my own kids there and watching their faces light up when they saw Lucy for the first time.

Now, the idea of hayrides and pumpkin picking on the beach with Lucy watching over adds a whole new layer of fun and excitement! The kids are going to love it!



View this profile on Instagram Lucy the Elephant (@lucytheelephant) • Instagram photos and videos

Admission is $25 for adults and children (children under 3 are free).

Places we miss in Margate and Ventnor

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt