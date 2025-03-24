NJ hotel just named one of the most luxurious in the world

As great as it is to get away for a vacation, there’s something to be said about a staycation at the Jersey Shore.

If you’re looking to a luxurious staycation, one hotel in the Garden State just caught the eyes of the experienced travelers who put together Forbes Travel Guide.

Asbury Ocean Club Hotel in Asbury Park is the only New Jersey location to be one of Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 Star Award winners. It was described as having “a taste of Hamptons elegance.”

Asbury Ocean Club Hotel

Asbury Ocean Club Hotel is just one block from the beach and boardwalk, close to shopping, restaurants and nightlife.

Plus, if you’re looking for an iconic music venue, you’re only a six-minute walk from The Stone Pony, according to Google Maps.

Asbury Ocean Club Hotel is at 1101 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ.

As for entertainment inside the hotel, the incognito inspector from Forbes was impressed by the facilities and the beach views.

The exclusive pool deck makes for a serene spot to hole up on a sunny Jersey Shore afternoon. Plenty of lounge chairs and umbrellas make relaxing a breeze, while attentive staff is available at the push of a button (literally) to bring you anything you may need.

Not only is there a “spacious” fitness studio with ocean views, they offer a separate yoga room and a meditation terrace where you can enjoy the sound of the waves.

Whether stopping by for a drink or a multi-course meal, The Drawing Room doesn’t disappoint. Classics are kept classic both in form and function — sip on a dirty martini garnished with blue-cheese-stuffed olives while perched in a plush velvet armchair next to the retro-inspired green-tile fireplace.

You can read the full review from Forbes here, maybe you’ll get some inspiration for your summer getaway!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

