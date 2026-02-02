I’m no stranger to the Jersey Slide, but that doesn’t make it any better when a driver in front of me does it.

What is a Jersey Slide?

For those unfamiliar, the Jersey slide is when a driver in the left lane waits until the last second to recklessly go from the far left lane into the lane going onto their exit ramp.

The maneuver also goes by the names of Jersey Shuffle, Jersey Cut, or the Jersey Swerve.

I just call it a dumb move.

Over the weekend, I was driving to New York City to see All Out on Broadway, it was then that I witnessed the most obnoxious of Jersey slides.

I was in the middle of three lanes on Route 495 when a car in the left lane decided to veer all the way into the right lane to make it to the last exit in New Jersey that takes you to Hoboken or Weehawken.

I understand that it’s possible this driver just didn’t realize that the exit was so soon, but there was an additional jerk move that made me believe this was intentional.

What was the kicker?

This driver not only cut it close by waiting until the last moment to cross several lanes, but they never even bothered to put on their blinker to notify the people behind them that the move was about to be made.

I wish it had been someone with a New York or Pennsylvania license plate, because it’s always so satisfying to blame out-of-state drivers for the chaos on our roads, but unfortunately, there was a Jersey plate on this menace’s car.

So I beg of you, fellow Garden State drivers, don’t give out-of-staters ammo to move forward the narrative that we drive like maniacs. Avoid the Jersey Slide when possible!

