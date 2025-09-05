As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. And with the turning of the seasons ahead, some of those changes are unavoidable.

Fortunately, not every ending is permanent. In fact, sometimes the end of one season opens the door for an even bigger, more exciting one up ahead.

Think about all those annual event in New Jersey, for example. Whether it be one of our great street fairs or an outing at the beach, having a break for awhile can often lead to a greater appreciation of what we have.

That's just the nature of seasonal events. When they're here, they're amazing. But then we miss them when they go away and sometimes regret not taking advantage of them while we had the chance.

Whale watching cruises to end soon

If your list of activities included a whale watching cruise, time is almost up. However, it's still not too late aboard one of New Jersey's popular ferry lines.

Seastreak Ferry still has a couple of dates for their final whale watching cruises in 2025, which end this September. After that, you'll most likely have to wait until 2026 for your next opportunity.

The final 2025 dates

According to the Seastreak website, the final two dates to come onboard in 2025 for a whale watching cruise are Sunday, Sept. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 13. Cruises on both those dates are at 10 a.m. from their Highlands, NJ, port.

What's more? The entire family is invited to attend. From infants to seniors, all are welcome aboard to check out the whales just off our coast.

More details on the final two dates for the 2025 season, including ticket info, can be found here.

