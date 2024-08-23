Great NJ wedding/event venue in Sussex County a must-visit

No reason to travel outside of New Jersey for your next event if you're looking to escape the suburban and urban sprawl of our state. There's a place in Sussex County that will have you surrounded by bucolic farms, hills, and woods.

Jodi and I had a great opportunity to join our friends this week for a benefit for the Boy Scouts at The Barn at Perona Farms. Although we had a multi-event day and couldn't stay for the entire farm-to-table dinner, the cocktail hour was enough to know that we'd be back.

Watermelon shooters, brick oven pizza, and a display of cheese and cured meats took the edge off in the middle of the chaotic schedule we're keeping these days.

The outside space and the upstairs dining area make this a perfect place for your next gathering, family reunion, or wedding.

I want to thank our friend Joseph for inviting us in and Perona Farms owner Mark for the hospitality. Next time, we are staying for dinner.

