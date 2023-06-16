Finally! NJ county fairs for the 2023 summer season have arrived

Forget homework, we'll worry about that in September. It's now time to eat some cotton candy while trying to win prizes on a beautiful summer evening.

Yup, that time has arrived across the Great Garden State and we can't wait to get out there and have some fun. The summer season is officially here, and so are New Jersey's county fairs.

In fact, the very first of the season aligns with the same weekend many school districts are wrapping up the school year. That particular fair is the Tri-County Fair in Rockaway, NJ (details on those June dates are below).

Even if you can't make it for the month of June, there's nothing to worry about as the state fairs of New Jersey will continue throughout the summer season. So get your calendar apps open and make those plans now.

Here's a look at the county fair schedule for the 2023 summer season in New Jersey. And remember to check back periodically for any updates that might come our way.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)