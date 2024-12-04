Great NJ indoor winter activity that you can never see

Wait, can't see? What great winter activity is there that you can't see? What's more, how is it a specific New Jersey activity?

Well, there is one activity many of us might want to do during the winter months that you can pretty much do anywhere (and no, this isn't the one we're going to highlight shortly). With the days so dark and so cold, who wouldn't just want to sleep?

I mean, it's in the dark, and you can't really see sleep. At least you can't if you're the one sleeping. It's almost like a bear hibernating for the winter. And let's be honest, who doesn't feel like doing that sometimes when it's brutally cold and dark out?

Again, that's something you can pretty much do anywhere. But we're in New Jersey, we don't slow down during the winter months. Sure, we may be much colder and darker outside than we'd prefer this time of year, but that's OK. We'll just move indoors instead.

And if you like activities that involve being in the dark, then here's one that's perfect for you or your family. A great indoor winter activity that you can never see.

One of NJ's coolest attractions that's impossible to see Forced to close due to the pandemic, this awesome attraction made a comeback in the fall of 2023. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ eyes in the dark Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Liberty Science Center

Such great childhood memories of the touch tunnel. It truly is a great way to have indoor fun without ever seeing what you're doing. But the Liberty Science Center is so much more than that. There's the Planetarium, holiday activities, and more. Yes, you can have fun all year round, but there's nothing like taking the trip to Jersey City during the winter months to escape the cold (See their full list of great activities here).

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.