Fall came fast to Jersey and the climate is always changing

This was among the hottest and stickiest summers we've had in at least 10 years. Of course, it's the summer season that I find myself speaking at multiple events a day, usually in a suit and tie. The great news is we live in New Jersey so we get the benefit of four seasons.

On Friday last week, we noticed that a few of the leaves on the trees in our yard were starting to change colors. Although it seems really early, these are burned, dead leaves that turn brown and fall during the heat waves. We're talking vibrant orange, red, and yellow colors.

Red and Yellow leaves from Bill Spadea's yard Red and Yellow leaves from Bill Spadea's yard loading...

I have no doubt that we'll get another wave of heat and humidity, but if the leaves are any indicator, Fall is right around the corner. And it's a welcome change.

That said, for those of you who want to scream about "climate crisis" and point the finger at those of us who drive SUVs, just stop. The weather gets warm in Summer, cool in Fall, and cold in Winter. And the climate has been changing ever since there has been a climate.

Aaron Burden via Unsplash Aaron Burden via Unsplash loading...

The Earth has been pretty consistent with a 1500-year cycle of warming and cooling within the past 90,000 years. And the climate has fluctuated with regard to temperatures and CO2 over the past 600 MILLION years.

If you're interested in reading some actual facts, instead of the panicky, ignorant rantings of activists, here's one that explains the cycles and the proof behind the analysis. Also, for those of you still believing the propaganda that vilifies CO2, please read this important paper by a Princeton professor and greenhouse gas expert William Happer who writes about the benefits of CO2.

SEE ALSO: Time to make things in America again

Maxim Hopman via Unsplash Maxim Hopman via Unsplash loading...

For reference, the climate crazies are hammering us with ridiculous and harmful regulations, banning gas stoves, and cars and now attacking refrigeration, all for the fantasy that it is your modern life changing the climate. It's absurd on the surface when you look at the reality of the ever-changing climate. It's also in black and white from some very smart and educated people that the panic of CO2 levels hitting 500 parts per million might be TOO LOW.

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈