NJ homeowners should do this now before the cold arrives

It's been a while since we've been in this situation. When we're in between two extreme air masses. Nothing too hot, nor too cold. Just right in that comfort zone.

For most of us, our air conditioners were forced into overdrive this past summer, especially in July, when New Jersey experienced so many days in the upper 80s through the 90s. And if the heat didn't bother you, the humidity sure did.

So much so in fact, that many of us saw a sudden hike in our electricity bills as a result. It's similar to what we usually deal with in the winter when we have to deal with that unfortunate spike because of how much our heating systems use.

Spring and fall are usually the time when we can take a break from using our heat and air conditioners. Our windows are open to let in that nice, comfortable air. Yes, we can get that break in the spring, but in reality, the fall is when it gets really comfortable throughout New Jersey.

With that said, fall is also a key time to start thinking about the winter months ahead. And yes, while it's still warm and mild, not when the cold air truly gets here.

Although this reminder can be for any New Jersey homeowner, it's primarily for those who have a forced HVAC system. And it's one of those things you might not think much about, especially after a long, hot summer season.

When was the last time you checked your air intake vent(s)? The return flows that bring air back to the HVAC system. There's a chance it might need to be cleaned from dust and particles.

Especially if your central air and heat use the same vents, all summer, those vents might've been collecting dust that makes its way through the house. And if it's really dusty, that could be a sign that there's a lot of dust that collected on the filter in the main unit as well.

Of course, not everyone knows how to check the main filter. But we absolutely can take a moment to check and clean what does collect on the return vent. Every little bit helps.

Keep in mind that just because the heat has been idle doesn't mean it doesn't need to be cleaned, which is why right now would be an ideal time to get both the filter changed, as well as the intake vent(s) cleared out.

Plus, this is also a perfect opportunity to test the heat to make sure it's still functioning properly. If a problem did arise, right now is an ideal time to get it repaired. Not when we have that true cold night and everybody calls the HVAC crews at the same time.

And if you have a forced air system, you know that funky burning smell that goes through the house when you first run it after being off all summer. better to get that taken care of now while the windows are still open.

Not only are you making sure the system still works properly, but you're also ensuring that you'll be breathing cleaner air once that time comes to fully flip on the heat. And for those who suffer from allergies or sneeze a lot when the heat is on, this simple, yet important check of the air intake should help mitigate that a bit for you.

