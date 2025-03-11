Potentially hot situation most in NJ overlook this time of year

New Jersey is about to enter its transitional season where the cold battles it out with the warmer, more tropical air mass. March in particular is known for this, but April sees its fair share of cold versus warm as well.

Eventually though, the warm air wins out paving the way for the summer season ahead. For most in New Jersey, spring is one of those seasons so many of us look forward to.

There is, however, something most of us tend to overlook this time of year. Not toward the back half of spring, but rather, at the very beginning.

Mid-March is a prime example of this. The air might still be cold, but that sun angle is much higher in the sky than it was earlier in the year.

It's also why some plants, trees, and flowers know that it's time to bloom. That higher sun angle signals to the plants that it's time to continue that life cycle for another growing season.

The only reason we don't notice is as much now as opposed to fall is simple. It's because the air is much colder now than it was then. And if you're inside a car, that can be particularly dangerous right about now.

NJ hot cool temperature sun rays

Sunray heat

Notice on sunny days how much warmer your car is compared to the outside air temperature? Even if temperatures are in the 40s, your car can still heat up pretty significantly.

That's the danger that's overlooked. Car interiors have the potential to overheat rather quickly thanks to the higher sun angle. This is particularly true on those warmer, early spring days.

And for those who drive around with pets or children in the car, this is something you can't ignore. Even though it's still March, that heat inside the vehicle can still be dangerous.

NJ cool air temperature hot car sun rays

Same as late season sun

Even if the air is cool, it's good practice to at least crack the windows open if you're going to have kids or pets in the car. That's especially important if the vehicle's going to be parked in the sun and turned off.

Remember, the sun angle is in the same position as it normally would be in late September. Those sun rays are now strong enough to heat cars to potentially dangerous levels, much like it still is when we enter the fall season.

Just remember this whenever you have passengers in a non-running car. It may still be cool out, but that doesn't mean the interior isn't heating up.

Hot temperatures on a partly sunny day

