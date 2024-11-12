NJ trees & leaves reveal hidden message you might’ve missed

Welcome to mid-November in New Jersey. A time of change as the transition to cooler weather really begins to take hold. At least, it's supposed to really take hold. With the latest patterns over the first half of autumn 2024, some may question if that truly cold winter chill will arrive at all this month.

If you've never really liked the chill of old-man winter, then this warmer weather is certainly a welcomed treat. I remember when growing up, we'd have ice on the lakes by at least December. Nowadays, we might not see that throughout the Garden State during the winter months.

The good news with a milder season is simple. With milder air in place, we're by far more likely to get out and enjoy the weather. I, for one, love to get out during the colder months when the weather allows it. Now sure, less snow might also be a factor, but warmer winters do tend to get us out of having to shovel.

So there are perks to the weather, such as staying on the milder side. And if we were to base the fall of 2024 as an indicator of what's to come, then those odds of a milder winter only increase. But, you can't go by that since it doesn't mean anything one way or another.

And although we have had some cooler air thus far, it hasn't been getting as cold as it used to. Need proof? Just look at our vegetation. Not only are there signs of it not getting as cold as it should be, the drought situation is also evident within the leaves themselves.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.