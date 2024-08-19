Time to make things in America again

After a major shore bridge closed for the rest of the summer it's becoming increasingly clear that we need to start making things in America again.

As if shore traffic isn't enough of a headache, the Middle Thorofare Bridge connecting Wildwood Crest/Diamond Beach in Lower Township to Cape May closed late Saturday morning for a motor failure. It's stuck in the open position so boats will be able to get through. The "best-case scenario" is that it will take a few weeks to get a replacement motor and make the repairs, but that means it'll be closed for the rest of the summer.

The Two Mile Bridge, or Middle Thorofare Bridge, between Cape May and Wildwood Crest (Mayor Don Cabrera via Facebook) The Two Mile Bridge, or Middle Thorofare Bridge, between Cape May and Wildwood Crest (Mayor Don Cabrera via Facebook) loading...

Ace Gallagher, who is the mayor of Hanover Township, owns a Tree Stump Grinding service. He and I have discussed the problem of getting repair parts for the grinding machines. In one story a major competitor which invested in a machine costing north of $70,000 was shut down for want of a $14 part.

The good news for Ace is they paid to rent his equipment. The bad news for Americans as a whole is that we are dependent on cheap foreign labor (China) in order to keep the economy going.

From bridge-opening engines to stump grinders to the DOT trucks that keep our highways clear in the winter, we have a problem that originates from our addiction to cheap foreign goods, parts, and medicine.

It's time to focus on American-made and bring manufacturing back to America and New Jersey. This can be accomplished with a combination of tariffs to raise revenue from imports (which can also be used to lower income taxes) and tax incentives for local development.

It's not too late and the solution starts with the election of President Donald Trump in November.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

