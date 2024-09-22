Why something great about fall in NJ is so disliked

Welcome to Fall, New Jersey. The changing of the seasons is now upon us. Before you know it, we'll be singing carols and drinking hot cocoa while we pull the sleigh through the snow.

Well OK, maybe not the snow since, well, it is New Jersey. But then again, we do sometimes get early snow, so you never know. But with so much to like about the season, there are also those things that perhaps we don't like so much about the arrival of autumn.

We ushered in the fall of 2024 during my show on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8:43 a.m. To welcome the season, I asked you what those things were that you didn't like about the fall season. And honestly? I think most of us would agree with some of those.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Falling Leaves

The number one thing I think most of us can agree on. Who really likes to rake those falling leaves?

And let me add one more thing. How about when those leaves fall into the gutters? It's so irritating to clear them out. That is unless you don't have trees around your home or you have gutter protection.

In either scenario, falling leaves usually means more back-breaking work with rakes. That is unless you have a leaf blower, which, as most of us know, tends to be frowned upon in today's world.

Canva Canva loading...

Less time for anything

Another one most of us can agree on. Our days are getting shorter, and shorter, and shorter. And they won't stop getting shorter until the final day of the season.

Not only that, but we also change our clocks. Combine that with the shorter days, and that leaves us with plenty of dark evenings.

Yes, the clock changes have been debated before as to whether we should get rid of the practice or not, but we'll save that argument for another day. The point is, there's a lot more dark, and most of us don't like it.

Sarsmis Sarsmis loading...

Pumpkin Spice Everything

OK, we've made it to the point where we may have differing opinions. At least, that's how it unfolded during my show.

Are you pro-pumpkin spice, or against it? I'm personally mixed. I mean, I like that we get pumpkin spice coffee, but we don't need to pumpkin spice every little thing on the planet.

With that said, there is one thing about the fall many of us dislike that is actually about something we do like. And again, I think most of us will agree here. We were pretty much on the same page during my show.

Autumn / Fall in New Jersey Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Fall is Too Short

Simply put, the best part of fall is often the picture-perfect weather. The only problem? It's such a short window of perfection. And it's that very short window of great weather that so many dislike the most. Not the weather itself, but how long it lasts. And I couldn't agree more on that one.

So what is it you like, as well as dislike, about autumn in New Jersey? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

The best NJ brewery outdoor beer gardens There are plenty of options for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer, with a view. Here's a roundup of NJ breweries with dedicated outdoor beer gardens (as weather allows). Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

12 of the most unique NJ events and festivals to enjoy this October It’s October in New Jersey and there is no shortage of events and festivals in the state during the 10th month of the year. Almost every town in every county has a festival of some sort for people to check out. Here are 12 of the most unique festivals in October in New Jersey: Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.