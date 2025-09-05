Those warmer days may still be with us in New Jersey, but that won't be for much longer. Before you know it, the holiday season will be here along with the hustle and bustle that comes with everything from Thanksgiving through New Year's. And yes, perhaps Halloween as well for some.

And if you're looking to make a little extra cash, you're in luck. Starting now, many of New Jersey's businesses will be hiring for the holiday season. And for us, one of our states largest department stores is hiring.

Even better news? There are a handful of locations located throughout the Garden State that are taking part in this hiring event.

Boscov's Department Store - Facebook Page screen shot Boscov's Facebook Page screen shot loading...

Boscov's 2025 holiday hiring event

According to Boscov's Facebook page, their seasonal job fair will be taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 10. This is fantastic news for those looking to make a few extra bucks over the holidays.

What's more? There are multiple positions available. Whether you'd like to be on the front lines with sales or more in the background with stock, there's certainly something for you.

Again, this hiring event is for the upcoming 2025 holiday season and will be taking place at all locations throughout New Jersey on Sept. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Boscov's Department Store - Hyunseok Chang via Google Maps Hyunseok Chang via Google Maps loading...

Multiple locations throughout New Jersey

As for where you can pick up a seasonal job at Boscov's? You've got multiple options. There are 8 stores located throughout the Garden State just waiting to hire you for the holidays.

According to Boscov's website, stores are located in Deptford, Eatontown, Egg Harbor TWP, Moorestown, Toms River, Vineland, Voorhees, and Woodbridge.

