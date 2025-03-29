Jobs that don't exist, or aren't as common as they once were. That's just what happens over time as things change. Think about the toll collector? Although you still find them, it's nowhere near as popular or common as it once was.

As for New Jersey, there are also specific jobs that were once quite popular in the Garden State. Here's a quick look at 50 particular jobs from yesteryear that were once very common throughout New Jersey.

But... there are two additional jobs at the bottom of the list that, although they practically don't exist anywhere else, are still very common here in New Jersey. And one of those jobs will remain popular only in New Jersey specifically because of you.

51. Gas Attendant?

No, the gas attendant isn't on the list of jobs that were once common throughout the Garden State. It is, however, on the list of 49 other states.

In a way, New Jersey is kind of like a time capsule with this one. We're the only state in the nation that still has gas attendants at every single gas station.

Yes, you'll find attendants in other states, but not as an in-demand job. And thanks to the citizens of New Jersey, gas attendants will remain common and in demand here, despite their scarce existence anywhere else.

If it weren't for that, you can bet the gas attendant would've made the list of the once-common jobs in New Jersey (read about the latest push to bring self-serve gas to New Jersey here).

52. Beach Badge Patrol and Sales?

Here's another job that, although it is rarely found anywhere else in the country, is still very common at the Jersey Shore.

Somehow, every other state in the nation that has a public beach has found a way to maintain them without us ever setting foot on the sand. That's the reason this particular line of work is neither common nor in demand anywhere else.

And let's be real, this one shouldn't exist at all in the first place. Yes, you might find both this and gas attendants in other states, but never as popular jobs as they are here in New Jersey.

