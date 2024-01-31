New top job in NJ could earn $400,000 per year without a degree

Another job in New Jersey will soon have the potential to earn more than $400,000 per year. What's more, those earnings can be achieved without ever needing a college degree.

To put this into perspective, New Jersey's top job at the moment pays nearly $325,000 per year. Of course, there are exceptions to the rule and a select few might exceed that.

But on average, just under $325,000 is the average annual top salary for one particular career according to the 2022 Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is no small sum of money.

With that said, this new soon-to-be top job is more within its own category and more or less set by its employer. And to note, this position with such a high earnings potential goes beyond New Jersey.

Earnings exceeding $400,000 per year are also possible nationwide. But before we take a look at that, let's first check out what the highest-paying jobs are in New Jersey.

Yes, some of these positions also don't require further education, but a vast majority of them do. Number 28 in particular is probably the closest match to the job that's about to be among the top.

A soon-to-be new top job in New Jersey

Beginning in April, store managers working for Walmart will soon be among the top spots as those who make the most in New Jersey. They will have the potential to make up to and in excess of $400,000 per year.

Now to be clear, it's the new structure Walmart will be rolling out beginning in April 2024 that will allow such earnings to be possible. Walmart's management team will soon be allowed to take advantage of stock grants.

According to NBC News, A $128,000 average salary combined with "the ability to earn up to 200% of that salary in bonuses, a Walmart manager could earn as much as $404,000 a year."

This structure also gives managers more ownership of their stores, which is great news for them. And with New Jersey being home to numerous high-performing Walmart locations, those who are part of the management team have a very bright outlook, with or without a degree.

