This is the most common job in New Jersey

I don’t know if you’ll find these statistics as insane as I did but decide for yourself.

There are numbers out from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics about the thousands of different jobs that 4.6 million workers in New Jersey head to every day. Yes, literally thousands.

But the Top 10 most common jobs take up 840,000 people. That blew my mind a little. I mean that math shows nearly one in five workers are categorized into just 10 jobs.

So what’s the most common job in New Jersey? Wouldn’t you think it would be working in retail? It seems there’s a strip mall on every corner despite brick-and-mortar stores being challenged by Amazon. But nope, that’s not it.

You want a hint? What do the powers that be keep constructing in many towns across the state that some feel we have too many of and are an eyesore?

Here’s how it breaks down, and you may be surprised. The most common job to have in New Jersey with the highest number of workers is that of laborer and freight stock and material mover. You know, as in warehouses.

This category accounts for more than 108,000 positions and is the most common job in the Garden State.

After that comes home health and personal care aides with 101,000 jobs. At number three is retail salesperson with 99,230 positions.

Rounding out the Top 10 of the most common jobs are:

Cashiers

Registered nurses

Stockers/order fillers

Fast food and counter workers

General office clerks

Hand packers/packagers

Customer service reps

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

