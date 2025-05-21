Calling all dancers - Are you looking for that next gig? Or, are you looking for some extra cash before the year is out?

How about something involving both dancing and Halloween? Yes, summer hasn't even arrived yet, but auditions for that next opportunity are underway now. And if you like to dance, this could be a fun job for you.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, is already gearing up for their annual Freight Fest season, and are looking for dancers to perform as part of their 'Dead Man's Party' show.

Six Flag's Great Adventure's Freight Fest has always been such a treat, and it arguably one of the best times of the year to go to the park. Although it's still months away, listed hours for the 2025 fall season show the park will be open through Midnight, which is certainly later than past seasons.

And, based on how it's shaping up, this year's looking to be very promising, especially when it comes to live shows.

According to their official Facebook page, dancers with a background in jazz, hip hop, contemporary, broadway, or partnering are welcome to apply. All versatile dancers are welcome to submit their material.

Although the shows are taking place during the fall, rehearsals will be well underway before the summer season is out. That means work on the show will begin at least a month prior to the start of Freight Fest.

Rehearsals will take place from Aug. 27 through Sept. 11, with shows happening between Sept. 12 through Nov. 2. Additionally, those auditioning must be at least 16 years old to be considered and must be available on-site for all rehearsals and shows.

If this is something you're interested in, you need to act now. Auditions began on May 18 and will continue through June 1. More info, including how to audition, can be found at their Facebook page here.

