Unemployed in New Jersey? 7 places that are hiring RIGHT NOW

One of the unfortunate aspects of giving money away to people is that it can sap them of the motivation to do things for themselves. That’s why the stimulus money that has been given to so many Americans under the CARES act can be both a good thing and a bad thing. Sure, when so many states were in the middle of so many shut downs, what else was a person to do besides collect the $600 a week and worry? But now, it’s time to move on and get people back to work. We cannot treat the government piggy bank any longer. We need to get people to get jobs even so many would choose to stay on unemployment, because— why not? This is creating a problem for small business owners who simply cannot find employees.

We brought this up on the air the other day and I promised to post a list of the New Jersey (or New Jersey area) businesses who are desperately looking for help. If you feel like getting off your butt and working instead of sitting back and collecting a check from the government, here are some of the places you can apply.

Affordable Custom Concrete, Bucks County.

This company does hardscape driveways, paver patios and custom work in concrete. They’re looking for drivers and workers of all kinds but they can’t seem to find them. Maybe they can help you out and you can help them out at http://affordablecustomconcrete.webs.com.

Candlewood Suites, Secaucus.

This hotel is looking for front desk help. They’ve been open during the entire pandemic serving front line workers and now they need employees. Seems like such a good job and a fun way to have an entrée into the hospitality business. Different shifts are available.

You can contact them at frontdesk@cwsecaucus.com or (201)-865-3900.

Throwbacks Bar and Grill, Delran.

The owner of Throwbacks called in to say he’s having a tough time finding help. It’s a great establishment and a fun environment. Like a lot of other New Jersey restaurateurs, he’s Having a hard time finding help.He can use employees from servers to dishwashers now.

Contact Throwbacks at (856)-461-2419.

Bagel Barn & Deli, Princeton North Shopping Center, Princeton (Montgomery Township).

Bagel Barn is in need of a manager, shift managers and cashiers. The hours can be discussed with the candidates and ALL SHIFTS do not include any evenings so this is perfect for someone who is burned out from working nights in restaurants!

Contact: OSG Enterprises Inc. (877)-263-2131.

CDS (Club Demonstration Services), Various locations.

CDS is the company known for the food sampling inside of Costco - that’s right, it’s not Costco, it's them! Costco finally brought them back to work, but they’re struggling to find people! every location in the Northeast region is having the same problem. NJ, NY, PA, VA, MD...everywhere!

Contact them at http://cdsjobs.com/.

Canine Company, various locations

Canine Company is hiring for Field Technicians and Dog Trainers all over NJ. It is a great job, especially if you love animals. Canine Company, provides Service, Installation and Training for Invisible Fence Brand Pet Containment Systems.

Contact www.caninecompany.com/careers.

Merrick Lanscapes, Yardville

Merrick Landscapes is a lawn and garden specialist that offers mulching, garden maintenance, leaf removal and much, much more! They’re looking for landscape contractors to joint their team. Located in Yardville, New Jersey, they’re offering $13-$20 an hour.

Contact Merrick at (609)-581-4777.

