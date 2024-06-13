Need work? 50 of the fastest-growing jobs in the Garden State

They say President Biden should be doing better in the polls than he is because the economy is actually doing quite well.

They say.

Stocks surged Wednesday on news inflation was softer than expected.

"Wednesday's weaker-than-expected CPI will allow the Fed to start cutting interest rates as soon as September since we have now seen multiple encouraging inflation readings, after the concerning spike in inflation earlier this year," said Regan Capital’s chief investment officer Skyler Weinand.

Still, we have all been fooled before is the feeling I think many of us have. An economy that looks good on paper but still isn’t inspiring us can falter. We’ve all been clubbed over the head with grocery prices that have become downright abusive.

It’s an economy that we don’t quite trust. And an economy is often no stronger than the psychological confidence people have in it.

When you’re looking for work those feelings of doubt grow exponentially. If you’re out of a job or just looking for something better, you should know there are certain fields that are expanding in the Garden State.

Stacker took a hard look at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and analyzed it to determine the fastest-growing occupations in New Jersey. They ranked these jobs based on the percentage increase between 2022 and 2023. Those occupations having fewer than 1,000 employees in the state were excluded from these rankings.

Take a look at these fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey.

I’ll bet you won’t guess what No. 1 is.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

