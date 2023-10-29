These are some of the dirtiest jobs in NJ, and around the country

Let's face it, New Jersey is dirty. In fact, most of the country is. Filth is just one of those things that's part of life.

It's simply impossible to pretend that isn't the truth. No matter where we look, we're sure to find something that's nasty to deal with.

And how do we combat this dirtiness? We hire people, of course. They are the dirty heroes out there who help keep the world clean and moving for the rest of us.

The nation is full of these tough jobs, and New Jersey is no exception. And while some jobs are very specific to certain parts of the country, others are more broad.

Before we look at one of those dirty jobs that's very Jersey, let's first check out the more general dirty jobs that exist both here in New Jersey and across the nation.

And to note, a dirty job doesn't necessarily mean a filthy one. Rather, it refers to those tough jobs that are essential to keeping society moving in the right direction.

One that's very Jersey

Minus Roughnecking and Slaughterhouse Workers, a good chunk of those jobs mentioned above also exist in New Jersey. Sanitation and Sewer workers especially have to deal with dirtiness on a daily basis.

But there's one job that's also dirty that can relate more to New Jersey than most other states. And it's honestly a very unfortunate job that must be done.

Maybe it's not dirty the same way that some of those other jobs may be, but what they do does affect our environment and marine life. We're talking about the folks who help keep our beaches clean.

Yes, it's a different kind of dirty, but necessary nonetheless. Here's a quick look at just some of the items that are cleaned up from our shorelines every day.

Not just a summer problem

Yes, it's easy to simply blame the summer tourists, but it's more than that. The currents in our area also bring lots of trash to our beaches, making it a year-round problem.

New Jersey needs those dedicated people to help keep our beaches and coastline clean. Honestly, we couldn't thank them enough for their dedication, both paid and volunteer crews.

The same goes for anyone who has a dirty career. Thank you for your part in helping keep New Jersey a great and clean place to be.

