It's hard to believe that summer is just around the corner. For those of us in New Jersey, we cannot wait for those nice summer days (and nights) once again.

Especially when it comes to getting back into the water. From backyard pools to ocean dips, it's such a refreshing way to cool down when the temperatures are at their hottest.

Of course, we can't forget about our water parks, which also give us quite the splash. And in New Jersey, we've got one big water park that's about to hit a major birthday.

Happy 25th Birthday to Hurricane Harbor

That's right, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Jackson, NJ, will be turning 25 this year. Think about that. 25 years of water slides, pools, and tons of family fun.

It's honestly hard to believe the park is that old now. It seriously feels like the park was just built, even though it opened back in May of 2000. Yes, 2000 was Hurricane Harbors first year.

Although, you can tell the park has aged by looking at some of the rides. But it doesn't mean the park isn't worth a visit. Far from it.

So while we light the 25 birthday candles, let's get into the 2025 operating season. When will Hurricane Harbor be opening for the season?

Opening Day 2025

The first day of operation for the 2025 season is Friday, May 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From then on, the park will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through June 15. Then on June 16, the park will be open daily all the way through Labor Day weekend.

The park will also be open on Memorial Day, with the final operating day of the season on Labor Day.

