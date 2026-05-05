Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

Congestion pricing sign, President Donald Trump Congestion pricing sign (AP Photo/Seth Wenig), President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) loading...

🚗 Trump is taking another swing at NYC congestion pricing — a toll that hits thousands of New Jersey commuters right in the wallet.

⚖️ After losing in federal court, the administration has appealed — reviving a political and legal war many thought was over.

💸 For Jersey drivers, the fight is about more than traffic — it’s about affordability, fairness, and yet another commuter tax.

As New Jersey continues to struggle under the weight of an affordability crisis and rising gas prices are further pinching already tight budgets, there remains some hope tens of thousands of commuters to New York City could get a break.

The Trump Administration is reviving efforts to strike down the controversial congestion tolling that has added thousands of dollars a year to those forced to drive into the city.

In a statement, The U.S. Department of Transportation labeled congestion pricing part of a "Green New Scam." "Once again, working-class Americans are being sidelined under Democrats’ policies, which impose a massive tax on every New Yorker," the statement said.

John J. McCarthy, MTA’s head of policy and external relations, said in a statement they will see the Trump administration in court.

“Congestion pricing is working – fewer cars, less pollution, faster commutes,” McCarthy said, "(DOT) Secretary (Sean) Duffy has already lost in court, and if he wants to see us there again, let’s go.”

Flag football becomes new HS sport in NJ (Sanya Kushak) Flag football becomes new HS sport in NJ (Sanya Kushak) loading...

🏈 NJ officially approves girls flag football as a varsity high school sport

📈 Participation has surged, with 140+ schools now fielding teams

🌍 Sport’s growth aligns with 2028 Olympics debut in Los Angeles

Flag football is an official competitive sport at New Jersey high schools, after years of steady growth in popularity around the state.

It is a non-contact sport, as “tackles” are instead made by grabbing one of two fabric “flags” hanging from the waist of the player who is carrying the football.

In a resounding vote Monday by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the girls sport was approved as the 35th officially recognized for teen athletes at competitive public, private and charter schools in state.

New Jersey is the 21st state to make high school girls flag football a varsity sport.

Four years ago, partnerships with the region’s NFL teams — the Giants, Jets and Eagles — helped introduce girls flag football to the Garden State.

On Monday, NFL stars with the Eagles helped celebrate the news in a reel shared on X.

In the 2022-2023 school year, 83 teams had more than 2,000 student-athletes participating.

By last year, the number of girls taking part more than doubled, with more than 140 NJSIAA member schools hosting girls flag football teams.

A portable toilet after an explosion Saturday, May 4, 2026 A portable toilet after an explosion Saturday, May 4, 2026 loading...

💥Portable toilet explodes at Lakewood construction site

💥Bomb squad, K-9 unit respond amid fears of explosive device

💥Cause under investigation; officials seek tips from the public

LAKEWOOD — A portable toilet exploded Saturday night at a construction site.

The explosion brought the State Police Bomb Squad around 9:30 p.m. to the site in Holden Square. A search for a possible second device in the area turned up negative.

Pictures of the toilet posted by The Lakewood Scoop show that the toilet belongs to United Site Services. The explosion was caught on video.

The force of the explosion pushed a wall and the ceiling of the building it was next to. No one was injured in the explosion, according to The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the incident. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Lakewood police asked anyone with information about the explosion to call 732-363-0200.

Federal prosecutors say four non-citizen New Jersey residents voted illegally in federal elections. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig; inset: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Federal prosecutors say four non-citizen New Jersey residents voted illegally in federal elections. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig; inset: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) loading...

🔴 Four noncitizens charged with illegally voting in federal elections.

🔴 Prosecutors say they also lied later on U.S. citizenship applications.

🔴 Some now face up to 10 years in prison.

Four noncitizens have been caught voting in New Jersey, according to federal prosecutors.

Some of the illegal votes were cast in federal elections nearly six years ago but are only now coming to light, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey. Officials said three suspects voted in the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.

U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said the four immigrants lied on their voter registration forms when they claimed they were citizens. Officials say all four suspects were green card holders, who are not citizens and are not allowed to vote in federal elections. Despite their status, they successfully registered to vote in New Jersey and were able to cast ballots.

“As alleged, the defendants broke federal law by voting in elections they were not eligible to participate in, and then made false statements under oath to conceal that conduct," said Frazer.

NJ man is accused of stealing $12 million from work. Robert McCloughy is charged with wire fraud (justice.gov) NJ man is accused of stealing $12 million from work. Robert McCloughy is charged with wire fraud (justice.gov) loading...

💰Ex-IRS agent in NJ accused of stealing $12M from employer over 8 years

💰Investigators say large sums went to gambling, including $21K bets

💰Surveillance allegedly shows him shredding evidence after being caught

A Bergen County man who previously worked for the Internal Revenue Service is accused of embezzling more than $12 million while in charge of finances for a fuel company based in New Jersey.

Robert M. McCloughy was charged in Newark federal court with wire fraud and two counts of money laundering, or “engaging in monetary transactions involving criminally derived property.”

The 43-year-old Carlstadt resident was a revenue agent with the IRS before being hired in 2009 by a New Jersey-based fuel company, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said.

While not disclosed by Frazer, the company was Prospect Transportation, according to online records.

McCloughy served interchangeably as the Chief Financial Officer and Controller of the four-generation family business, earning a salary of more than $180,000 a year for the last several years during his stint.

How did he do it? Click the link above for the details.

LOOK: States with the highest average cost of living These are the top 20 states across the country, including the nation's capital, where the average cost of living is the highest, according to data compiled by the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center . The average cost of living index is 100, which indicates the national average of all 50 states. The index includes cost factors such as groceries, housing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and more. All states listed below are above that baseline. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

High expenses necessary to raise just one kid in NJ Living Wage calculates the average costs and salaries necessary to raise children in a given region or state across the country. Below is the 2024 breakdown for just one child in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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