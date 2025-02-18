The calendar may still say winter, but New Jersey is heating things up. And what better time to start planning for summer fun than right now?

Especially after how cold it's been this winter, most of us in New Jersey cannot wait to get outside and enjoy everything the Garden State has to offer.

New Jersey's complete summer schedule is officially here for 2025, and it's looking bigger than ever. The only bigger question that probably needs to be answered is this.

Will your local county fair be returning for 2025? Yes, some changes are coming for some of the fairs. But by and large, most of them will still offer the same kind of family fun those in New Jersey have come to expect.

And of course, some new attractions are also part of the mix. In fact, that's probably one of the most exciting parts of looking forward to a new year.

What new rides will I see at the fair? Will there be a new attraction? It's almost a guarantee something new will be making an appearance.

One big thing to note is the dates. Almost every county has had some slight adjustments of when they're occurring, with some having bigger adjustments than one might have expected.

Regardless, summer fun is on the horizon in New Jersey, and our great county fairs are sure to deliver on that promise. With that said, here's a look at the entire 2025 county fair schedule happening this summer throughout the Garden State.

2025 NJ Fairs _ Rides _ Carnivals _ Balloons Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

It's here! The complete 2025 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2025. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.