No matter the time of year, New Jersey always has something going on. Even in the dead of winter, you're likely to find something that's happening.

A few examples may be indoor music shows, plays or performances, or even special events at one of our amazing malls. And that's just the winter season.

During the summer, it's a completely different ball game. From sports, to outdoor festivals, and even activities at the beach, New Jersey is always a hot spot for something going on.

Sometimes it's your traditional kind of fun. Other times, it's something unique. And this particular event that's coming to New Jersey this August falls into that latter category.

An aquatic spectacular comes to New Jersey

Cirque Italia's Water Circus Gold is coming to New Jersey this August. Not once, but twice. And when we say this is a unique experience, we mean it.

According to their official website, "the show features a custom designed water stage" that "holds 35,000 gallons of water." You'll watch the performers in this unique setting that's promises for an amazing show.

You'll see "high-energy acts swing from ropes, flip over trapezes, and zip by on BMX bikes and roller skates—pushing the boundaries of human ability." What's more? This show is perfect for families.

Circus event show tent NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

2025 New Jersey show dates

The Cirque Italia Water Circus Gold traveling show is making two stops in New Jersey this summer. The first show is taking place from August 8 through August 10 at the Freehold Raceway Mall (ticket info for that show can be found here).

After that, the show arrives at the Quaker Bridge Mall from August 22 to August 24 (ticket info for this show can be found here).

