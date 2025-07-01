It's hard to believe it's already July in New Jersey. Schools literally just let out a couple of weeks ago, with summer break in full swing.

Up and down the Garden State are fairs, festivals, and all kinds of fun just waiting for you and your family. And, as we know in New Jersey, there will be no shortage all the way through Labor Day weekend.

Bringing it back today, we're at that point in time when we celebrate our nations birthday. Along with all the fireworks, there's still some great family fun happening not only leading up to the big holiday, but afterward as well.

Presented by the Atlantic Highlands Fire Department in Monmouth County, the Annual Atlantic Highlands Fireman's Fair is now in full swing, happening every night through July 5. And this year, there are a lot of exciting changes that you're just going to love.

Expanded Rides

For 2025, a total of four new rides have been added to the lineup, which is ever expanding. One of my sons favorite new additions last year was the freefall tower, of which I lost count of how many times we went on it.

With this years addition of four, that brings the total ride count of kiddie and adult rides to 16. A great mix of old and new that'll be exciting to take advantage of.

In addition to rides, the fair this year will also feature some new food vendors. Lots to look forward to over the next several days.

A wet down celebration

No, that's not when you get sprayed at by a powerful hose. But it is a celebration of those powerful hoses that put out fires.

This years Atlantic Highlands Fireman's Fair will feature a fire truck and ambulance wet down. It's a dedication event highlighting the newest fleet of fire trucks and ambulances from multiple fire companies throughout the area.

Fireworks night

And with the fair aligning with the nations birthday, a fireworks display is a must. And for 2025, that fireworks show will take place on Thursday, July 3rd.

Plus, join New Jersey 101.5 for opening night on Tuesday, July 1 (details for that appearance can be found here).

The Atlantic Highlands Fireman's fair is open every night 6 p.m.-11 p.m. through July 5th and takes place at the municipal marina in Atlantic Highlands (2 Simon Lake Dr, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716).

