Summer is in full swing in New Jersey and there is still plenty of time left to enjoy all the wonderful events and festivals the Garden State has to offer.
Here are a dozen of some unique and fun things to do in August in New Jersey, and a lot of them are free to attend.
Highlands Annual Clam Fest
Aug. 1 - 3
Huddy Park, Highlands, NJ
Fri. Aug. 1, 6-11 p.m.
Sat. Aug. 2, 12-11 p.m.
Sun. Aug. 3 - 12 - 8 p.m.
Cost: Admission and Parking Free
The Highlands Business Partnership presents the 30th Annual Clam Fest, a three-day festival for seafood lovers, music fans, or families looking for a fun weekend. Expect an array of food trucks, festival favorites including the Lions Club's legendary funnel cakes and a lively Beer, Wine, and Sangria Garden at the corner of Waterwitch and Bay Avenues.
2025 New Jersey State Fair
Aug. 1 - 9
37 Plains Road, Augusta
Opening Day: Fri. Aug. 1 - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Weekends (Sat-Sun) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Weekdays (Mon-Fri) 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ride Hours:
Weekends: Opens at 10 a.m.
Weekdays: Opens at 12 p.m.
Prices: Advance Admission (Save 20%! Ends July 31 at 5 PM)
• Adults: $12
• Seniors: $8
• Children: $4
• VIP 9-Day Pass: $80
Regular Admission (Starting Aug 1 at 5 PM)
Available online or at the gate:
• Adults (13–59): $15
• Seniors (60+): $10
• Children (6–12): $5
• Veterans/Active Military: $7
Parking: Free
The 2025 New Jersey State Fair at the Sussex County Fairgrounds this August, offering various forms of family- friendly entertainment and educational activities, promoting youth development while supporting charitable non-profit agencies. Expect to see agricultural showcases, live music, rides, and more. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Watershed Butterfly Festival
Sat. Aug. 2
The Watershed Institute, 31 Titus Mill Road, Pennington, NJ, 08534
Time: 9:30 a.m. to noon or 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Price: $10 per person or $25 per carload (up to six people). Parking will be on-site at the Watershed Center. Walk-ins available, registration is advised.
The Watershed Institute presents their 25th Annual Watershed Butterfly Festival, celebrating nature. Expect to learn about watersheds and the protecting of rivers, lakes, and streams through interactive exhibits. Food and drink will be for sale, as well as fun butterfly inspired items.
The Original NJ Empanada Festival
Sat. Aug. 2
Rustic Mall, 100 N Main St, Manville
Time: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Price: Price: $7 per Adult, Children 10 and under free
Taste your way through a battle of the Empanada Festival Champions as past winners and vendors compete for the best empanada. Explore food trucks offering Mexican American cuisine, listen to live music, sip on a drink, and enjoy your time with family and friends. Browse local business while supporting Manville PBA #236.
New Brunswick Heart Festival
Sat. Aug. 9
Downtown New Brunswick, 2 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick
Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Price: Free
The New Brunswick Heart Festival offers an outdoor family-friendly festival celebrating the vibrant art and history of New Brunswick and Middlesex County. The festival features live music and dance performances from cultural groups, dance classes for kids, an arts market, craft vendors, food vendors and more!
Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series and Food Truck Festival
Wednesdays through Aug. 20
Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest
Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Price: Free
Experience an evening filled with live music, good eats, and local vendors. Grab dinner from the gourmet food trucks and browse craft vendors, while enjoying the night.
Jersey City Pride Festival
Sat. Aug. 23
Newark Ave, Jersey City
Time: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Price: Free
Join a Jersey City Pride community celebration, as the festival commemorates its 25th anniversary celebrating history, resilience, and love. The event spans downtown with live entertainment, local vendors, and activities for all ages.
Women’s Equality Day Festival
Sat. Aug. 23
Alice Paul Center for Gender Justice, 128 Hooton Rd, Mt. Laurel
Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Price: Free
Alice Paul Center for Gender Justice’s 4th annual Women’s Equality Day festival held at historic Paulsdale, childhood home of suffragist Alice Paul, welcomes visitors and features 50+ women owned businesses and organizations across NJ and PA.
The event includes free tours of Paulsdale, kid’s activities, including a bounce house and craft making, a beer garden, local food tucks, live music and raffles.
Toys for Throttle: Car and Bike Show
Sat. Aug. 23
St. Jude Parish Center - 40 Maxim Drive, Hopatcong
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price: Free
MS Customs and Toys for Throttle join together at the Toys for Throttle: Car and Bike Show, in hopes to raise money for their 2025 Toys for Tots donations! Join them at St. Jude of Hopatcong for the show, local vendors, food and drink.
Pupstock Festival
Sat. Aug. 23
Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Rd., Augusta
Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Price: Online Tickets, Child (5 yr. – 13 yr. old) $7.39, Adult $18.73
Bring your furry friend to Pupstock, a festival with dog activity zones, dog contests, vendors, food trucks, live music and more! Pupstock promotes dog adoptions while offering a fun time for dogs, families, and friends.
Wine Down Festival
Sat. and Sun. Aug. 23 - Aug. 24
Red Bank Battlefield Park, 100 Hessian Ave, National Park (Gloucester County)
Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Price: Online tickets $20 for Guests 21+ Sampling, Ticket prices goes up to $25 if purchased at the door. Non-Samplers 21+ and guests under 21 are free.
Get ready for the 12th annual Wine Down Summer at Red Bank Battlefield, where you can enjoy a vast selection of locally crafted wines, local food trucks, and music from the 80’s and 90’s.
Annual Rolling Iron Antique Auto Show
Sun. Aug. 24
The Historic Village at Allaire, 4263 Atlantic Avenue, Wall Township
Time: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Price: $20 per car/ $25 day of the show
Join the Historic Village at Allaire for one of the nest antique car shows on the Jersey Shore! The show features antique family cars, firetrucks, motorcycles and more, with music, vendors, and food trucks on site.
