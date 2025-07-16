🍷 There's still plenty of summer left to enjoy great festivals in NJ

Summer is in full swing in New Jersey and there is still plenty of time left to enjoy all the wonderful events and festivals the Garden State has to offer.

Here are a dozen of some unique and fun things to do in August in New Jersey, and a lot of them are free to attend.

Deep Fried Clams Served with French Fries Chiyacat loading...

Aug. 1 - 3

Huddy Park, Highlands, NJ

Fri. Aug. 1, 6-11 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 2, 12-11 p.m.

Sun. Aug. 3 - 12 - 8 p.m.

Cost: Admission and Parking Free

The Highlands Business Partnership presents the 30th Annual Clam Fest, a three-day festival for seafood lovers, music fans, or families looking for a fun weekend. Expect an array of food trucks, festival favorites including the Lions Club's legendary funnel cakes and a lively Beer, Wine, and Sangria Garden at the corner of Waterwitch and Bay Avenues.

NJ State Fair at Sussex Fairgrounds (NJ State Fair) NJ State Fair at Sussex Fairgrounds (NJ State Fair) loading...

Aug. 1 - 9

37 Plains Road, Augusta

Opening Day: Fri. Aug. 1 - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Weekends (Sat-Sun) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Weekdays (Mon-Fri) 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ride Hours:

Weekends: Opens at 10 a.m.

Weekdays: Opens at 12 p.m.

Prices: Advance Admission (Save 20%! Ends July 31 at 5 PM)

• Adults: $12

• Seniors: $8

• Children: $4

• VIP 9-Day Pass: $80

Regular Admission (Starting Aug 1 at 5 PM)

Available online or at the gate:

• Adults (13–59): $15

• Seniors (60+): $10

• Children (6–12): $5

• Veterans/Active Military: $7

Parking: Free

The 2025 New Jersey State Fair at the Sussex County Fairgrounds this August, offering various forms of family- friendly entertainment and educational activities, promoting youth development while supporting charitable non-profit agencies. Expect to see agricultural showcases, live music, rides, and more. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Monarch Butterfly (Danaus plexippus) on Swamp Milkweed Wildflower herreid loading...

Sat. Aug. 2

The Watershed Institute, 31 Titus Mill Road, Pennington, NJ, 08534

Time: 9:30 a.m. to noon or 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: $10 per person or $25 per carload (up to six people). Parking will be on-site at the Watershed Center. Walk-ins available, registration is advised.

The Watershed Institute presents their 25th Annual Watershed Butterfly Festival, celebrating nature. Expect to learn about watersheds and the protecting of rivers, lakes, and streams through interactive exhibits. Food and drink will be for sale, as well as fun butterfly inspired items.

empanadas - Argentine fried meat pies. Lesyy loading...

Sat. Aug. 2

Rustic Mall, 100 N Main St, Manville

Time: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Price: Price: $7 per Adult, Children 10 and under free

Taste your way through a battle of the Empanada Festival Champions as past winners and vendors compete for the best empanada. Explore food trucks offering Mexican American cuisine, listen to live music, sip on a drink, and enjoy your time with family and friends. Browse local business while supporting Manville PBA #236.

Stocktastic Stocktastic loading...

Sat. Aug. 9

Downtown New Brunswick, 2 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick

Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Price: Free

The New Brunswick Heart Festival offers an outdoor family-friendly festival celebrating the vibrant art and history of New Brunswick and Middlesex County. The festival features live music and dance performances from cultural groups, dance classes for kids, an arts market, craft vendors, food vendors and more!

Wildwood Crest Food Truck Festival (Canva/AP) Wildwood Crest Food Truck Festival (Canva/AP) loading...

Wednesdays through Aug. 20

Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest

Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Experience an evening filled with live music, good eats, and local vendors. Grab dinner from the gourmet food trucks and browse craft vendors, while enjoying the night.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, second from left, during Pride Month 2023 (Jersey City via Facebook) Jersey City Pride Month 2023 (Jersey City via Facebook) loading...

Sat. Aug. 23

Newark Ave, Jersey City

Time: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Join a Jersey City Pride community celebration, as the festival commemorates its 25th anniversary celebrating history, resilience, and love. The event spans downtown with live entertainment, local vendors, and activities for all ages.

Three young women in a cafe after a shopping Credit: Jovanmandic loading...

Sat. Aug. 23

Alice Paul Center for Gender Justice, 128 Hooton Rd, Mt. Laurel

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Free

Alice Paul Center for Gender Justice’s 4th annual Women’s Equality Day festival held at historic Paulsdale, childhood home of suffragist Alice Paul, welcomes visitors and features 50+ women owned businesses and organizations across NJ and PA.

The event includes free tours of Paulsdale, kid’s activities, including a bounce house and craft making, a beer garden, local food tucks, live music and raffles.

Toys for Throttle (Canva) Toys for Throttle (Canva) loading...

Sat. Aug. 23

St. Jude Parish Center - 40 Maxim Drive, Hopatcong

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Free

MS Customs and Toys for Throttle join together at the Toys for Throttle: Car and Bike Show, in hopes to raise money for their 2025 Toys for Tots donations! Join them at St. Jude of Hopatcong for the show, local vendors, food and drink.

2024 Pupstock Festival (Pupstock via Facebook) 2024 Pupstock Festival (Pupstock via Facebook) loading...

Sat. Aug. 23

Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Rd., Augusta

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: Online Tickets, Child (5 yr. – 13 yr. old) $7.39, Adult $18.73

Bring your furry friend to Pupstock, a festival with dog activity zones, dog contests, vendors, food trucks, live music and more! Pupstock promotes dog adoptions while offering a fun time for dogs, families, and friends.

Wine Down Festival (Canva) Wine Down Festival (Canva) loading...

Sat. and Sun. Aug. 23 - Aug. 24

Red Bank Battlefield Park, 100 Hessian Ave, National Park (Gloucester County)

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: Online tickets $20 for Guests 21+ Sampling, Ticket prices goes up to $25 if purchased at the door. Non-Samplers 21+ and guests under 21 are free.

Get ready for the 12th annual Wine Down Summer at Red Bank Battlefield, where you can enjoy a vast selection of locally crafted wines, local food trucks, and music from the 80’s and 90’s.

Antique car show at Historic Allaire (Historic Allaire/Canva) Antique car show at Historic Allaire (Historic Allaire/Canva) loading...

Sun. Aug. 24

The Historic Village at Allaire, 4263 Atlantic Avenue, Wall Township

Time: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Price: $20 per car/ $25 day of the show

Join the Historic Village at Allaire for one of the nest antique car shows on the Jersey Shore! The show features antique family cars, firetrucks, motorcycles and more, with music, vendors, and food trucks on site.

