Summer is here, the heat is on, and it’s time to celebrate. What better way to cool off than with a frozen drink in your hand?

Here are a dozen restaurants and bars that serve up some of the best signature frozen alcoholic drinks in New Jersey.

Drinks at Rumba Cubana in Jersey City (Rumba Cubana) Drinks at Rumba Cubana in Jersey City (Rumba Cubana) loading...

235 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City

Named one of the “Top 10 Best Frozen Drinks in Jersey City” by Yelp several times, Rumba Cubana is celebrated for Cuban-style frozen cocktails.

Their signature drink is a frozen daiquiri bursting with fresh fruit and rum.

Rumba Cubana opened additional restaurants in Clifton and Guttenberg.

Pier 13 in Hoboken (Pier 13 via Facebook) Pier 13 in Hoboken (Pier 13 via Facebook) loading...

1301 Sinatra Dr N, Hoboken

Another place on the water in north Jersey that serves up great waterfront drinks is Pier 13.

Their signature frozen drinks include The Pain Killer (coconut rum, pineapple juice, and orange juice), The Strawberry Daiquiri (Bacardi rum, strawberry rum, and strawberry puree), The Frozen Marg (Jose Cuervo Tradicional tequila, and lime juice), Saved by the Slush (frozen strawberry lemonade and vodka), and the Frozen Espresso Martini (Kahlua, espresso mix, and your choice of spirit).

The Archer in Jersey City (The Archer via Facebook) The Archer in Jersey City (The Archer via Facebook) loading...

176 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Circling back to Jersey City, there is The Archer. It’s known for its “road iceys,” frozen takeaway cocktails, especially the frozen palomas and negronis (gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, orange, and simple syrup).

Other frozen drink faves include Missionary’s Downfall (white rum, peach, pineapple, mint, and lime), Fearless Flyer (bourbon, Aperol, ginger, lime, and cassis), and Saint Giuseppe (apple brandy, cynar, curacao, orgeat, orange, and lemon).

A tequila sunrise at Martell's Tiki Bar in Point Pleasant Beach (Jen Ursillo) A tequila sunrise at Martell's Tiki Bar in Point Pleasant Beach (Jen Ursillo) loading...

308 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach

This iconic beachside tiki hut is a must-visit in Point Pleasant Beach. During the summer, this place is always hopping with residents and visitors donned in the best beach gear, listening to cool music, munching on some great beach eats, and imbibing with a frozen cocktail.

One of their signature frozen cocktails is The Caribbean Colada (a mix of pina colada and strawberry daiquiri, topped with blue curacao).

While their Tequila Sunrise is not frozen, this is one drink people need to get because it’s made with fresh-squeezed orange juice, a fan favorite.

Palm Grill and Tiki Bar in Beach Haven (Palm Grill) Palm Grill and Tiki Bar in Beach Haven (Palm Grill) loading...

10 S Atlantic Ave, Beach Haven

How would you like to enjoy a specialty frozen cocktail while taking in spectacular, panoramic views of the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean?

Try their standout frose (frozen rose with strawberry puree) as a cool treat.

Other specialty frozen cocktails include a jalapeno margarita and a Pain Killer (pina colada, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, orange juice, nutmeg, and you can add a dark rum floater).

Wet Willie's on the boardwalk in Atlantic City (Wet Willie's via Facebook) Wet Willie's on the boardwalk in Atlantic City (Wet Willie's via Facebook) loading...

1133 Boardwalk #1a, Atlantic City

This lively bar on the Atlantic City boardwalk is known for its specialties in frozen machines like their White Russians (ice cream, coffee, and vodka). Also try The Naked Willie (premium rum and sugar-free punch flavor), Monster Melon (honeydew melon and vodka), Monkey Shine (banana and rum), Shock Treatment (mix of lemonade, Blue Curacao, and 190-degree grain alcohol), and more.

Harry's of Cape May (Harry's via Facebook) Harry's of Cape May (Harry's via Facebook) loading...

1025 Beach Ave, Cape May

Harry’s is Cape May’s only oceanfront rooftop bar. Their famous Miami Vice is a layered frozen drink combining pina colada and strawberry daiquiri for the ultimate sweet-tropical indulgence.

Try the Watermelon Crush (Absolut Citron vodka, watermelon puree, fresh lime juice, triple sec, and Sprite), the Key Lime Crush (Smirnoff whipped cream vodka, fresh lime juice, triple sec, and Ginger ale).

A signature Frosé (Frozen Rosé) at McCloone's in Long Branch (McCloone's via Facebook) A signature

Frosé (Frozen Rosé) at McCloone's in Long Branch (McCloone's via Facebook) loading...

1 Ocean Ave N, Long Branch

McCloone’s on the beach in Long Branch offers a variety of cocktails, including a “Frozen Cocktail of the Day,” which is a surprise and changes daily.

They also offer a Frosé all day and all night —a popular summer cocktail made by blending rosé wine with frozen fruit, ice, and other ingredients like lemon juice and sugar for a slushy, refreshing drink.

Star Beach Bar in Wildwood Crest (Star Beach Bar via Facebook) Star Beach Bar in Wildwood Crest (Star Beach Bar via Facebook) loading...

402 E Rochester Ave, Wildwood Crest

The iconic Star Beach Bar lights the way for beachgoers from Cape May to the Wildwoods for a fun day and evening.

Enjoy signature frozen drinks like their Lava Flow (pina colada and strawberry flow), frozen house margarita, Watermelon Crush (Rock Town watermelon vodka, triple sec, fresh watermelon juice, and seltzer), and The Shooting Star (not a frozen drink but it’s popular as it’s made with Cruzan mango, pineapple and coconut rums, pineapple, orange and cranberry juices with a dark rum float)

Frozen Aperol Spritz at the Asbury Ale House (Asbury Ale House via Facebook) Frozen Aperol Spritz at the Asbury Ale House (Asbury Ale House via Facebook) loading...

531 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park

The Asbury Ale House has a fresh, vibrant, fun, and eccentric vibe that makes you want to return over and over again.

They serve up some great frozen cocktails such as their Frozen Espresso, Frozen Aperol Spritz, Coco Colada (frozen pina colada plus add two flavors like strawberry, blueberry, mango, and watermelon), Frozen Marg (frozen margarita in strawberry, blueberry, watermelon, and mango flavors), and the Frojito (a frozen mojito).

The Judy at Judy and Harry's (Judy and Harry's) The Judy at Judy and Harry's (Judy and Harry's) loading...

408 7th Ave, Asbury Park

One of the most unique frozen cocktails found in New Jersey is not your typical slushy daiquiri or margarita. It’s actually a giant vodka martini known as The Judy at Judy and Harry’s.

This colossal, shareable frozen martini can be ordered as the “BFM” (big f---ing martini), a supersized concoction served in a towering V-shaped glass for a group to enjoy. And it’s only $16.

Also try the Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli frozen cocktail, made with ricotta, vodka, white creme de cacao, and Frangelico.

Urie's in Wildwood Crest (Urie's via Facebook) Urie's in Wildwood Crest (Urie's via Facebook) loading...

588 W. Rio Grande Ave, Wildwood

At Urie's, one of the main attractions on the menu is the frozen strawberry shortcake cocktail, complete with vanilla rum, amaretto, and strawberry pina colada flavors.

Other notable frozen cocktails include the Dirty Banana (Cruzan banana rum, banana, pina colada, and chocolate syrup), and the Coconut Sunset (Cruzan coconut rum, Blue Curacao, mango, and pina colada).

Bottoms up!

