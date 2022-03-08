What's your go-to bar for St. Patrick's Day?

Are you going to head out on the actual holiday or start celebrating this weekend? Either way, what's your go-to bar in Jersey? And what type of place makes sense for the green beer holiday? Fancy? Wild? Live music?

Here are some great ones.

Each restaurant/bar has a unique way of helping you celebrate the St. Patrick's Day holiday. From loud and lively to more subdued and reserved. Jersey has it all. Food, beer, atmosphere, and enjoyment all await you.

My advice is to split the cost of a car with your friends and hit each one for a drink and a snack. Although there are 10 stops on this three to four-hour Jersey Crawl, if you have a drink at one and a snack at another, you'll make it.

You might consider this over a weekend instead of just one night. But either way, even if you just visit one of these great places over the next 10 weekends, you won't be disappointed.

Bar Anticipation in Lake Como

Alchemist & Barrister in Princeton

Tigers Tale in Skillman

Headliner Oasis in Neptune City

Trenton Social in Trenton

Fiorina's in Summit

Klees in Seaside Heights

Chef Mikes ABG in South Seaside Park

Petrock's in Hillsborough

Donovans in Manchester

Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

