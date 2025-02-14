It’s parade season in New Jersey: These are Big Joe’s favorites

This time of year is a wonderful time to see a parade.

Most of New Jersey’s parades are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and most all have an Irish theme.

I love the celebration and frankly the happiness that the parades give to the parade goers and those in the parade who have worked hard in preparing floats, practicing bands and dancing routines and the parade’s organizers who have worked diligently in making sure that the parade goes off without a hitch.

I have been in a few parades that were well-run and some that were not. Go out and enjoy the camaraderie of a local New Jersey parade and the fun, enjoyment and celebration of great New Jersey groups, bands and community leaders that are part of the experience.

There are two New Jersey parades that are my favorites.

Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade

This is New Jersey’s biggest parade. It is held on the first Sunday of March. In the 29 years I have been in the parade there are times when the crowd reached an amazing 100,000 people. I have been in this parade in the rain, snow and bone-chilling temperatures, I’ve also been in this parade when the temperature was sunny and in the 50s to low 60s.

No matter what the conditions, there were always people sitting on the curb or sidewalk in their beach chairs bundled up to see this parade. There is an astounding amount of work that goes into the preparation of this parade. Over one hundred groups, thousands of marchers and bands, bagpipes, tubas and more.

It is a parade for the ages. The course is long enough to accommodate the crowd but short enough so that nobody really complains. I ride in a convertible, and it gives me a chance to say hi to so many of our listeners from New Jersey 101.5.

I love it. I totally get it if we are having a storm on parade day and you do not want to go, but if you can stand a little chill come out and enjoy this parade that provides so much entertainment for kids and adults. See you there, wave and say hi.

The Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade

I have watched this parade grow each year to a full-scale party while providing top-notch entertainment for all to see. I am a little biased with this parade because back in 2015 I was named the Grand Marshal of the Asbury Park Parade. Although in the ever-growing stages, I still enjoyed the overwhelming energy that the crowd and the participants provided.

Asbury Park is the mecca for local New Jersey music. The music shines through at every parade, as a matter of fact, some outstanding musicians have been on the float playing great music to the welcoming crowd, which is expanding each year.

In true Asbury Park fashion, one of my favorite bars, the Wonder Bar holds music shows days before the parade to help raise money for the parade committee to improve the quality of parade day. They also have an outstanding after parade party which I enjoy, of course packed with great local musicians.

Other bars like Johnny Mac’s, which is the official parade headquarters, Kim Marie’s and George’s all cater to the parade goers and participants.

You cannot beat the energy and upbeat feeling you get from seeing this parade. I love it. Take the family head down to Asbury Park and feel the energy, you will be in a good place.

