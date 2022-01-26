Another year, another cancellation of annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Atlantic City.

Organizers have now ditched the event for the third year in a row due to the impact of COVID.

In 2020 and again in 2021 there were still limits on the size of gatherings in New Jersey. There was hope the parade would be able to step off down the boardwalk this March, but it is not to be.

Atlantic City officials scaled-down the parade route and there were concerns about crowds gathering on the boardwalk, but organizers say there was also a "lack of participant interest."

With heavy hearts, we announce the cancelation of the 2022 Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade. We have been working toward the event for the past two years. Still, with so many issues, from the scaled-down parade route due to boardwalk safety concerns to a lack of participant interest, this ultimately led to the decision for the 2022 parade cancelation. We know, like us many of you are disappointed. - Atlantic City Saint Patrick's Day Parade organizers

They have urged all who celebrate St. Patrick's Day to still do so, and patronize local businesses.

The last time the parade was held in Atlantic City was 2019, and there was a sizable turnout.

A number of other celebrations and parades will still take place in South Jersey and at the Shore, including: Belmar, Seaside Heights, Asbury Park, Wildwood, Sea Isle City and North Wildwood.

