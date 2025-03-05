Upscale Irish pub is a Jersey Shore hidden gem for fancy St. Patrick’s fare

St. Patrick's Day has always been an important holiday for my Irish-American family here in New Jersey.

In the years that our beloved matriarch—my late grandmother—wasn't busy in her kitchen cooking her signature braised corned beef and cabbage, an economical but hearty dish that actually originated in the Irish immigrant community here in the U.S. in the late 19th century, our family would gather at our local Irish pub on the March 17 holiday.

New Jersey is home to many Irish pubs, which makes sense considering an estimated 12.4 percent of NJ's population identifies as being of Irish descent.

Originally opened in 2024, and quite recently relaunched after a brief winter hiatus, Brothers Daley in Sea Bright offers a hip, upscale twist on the traditional Irish pub, right in the heart of the Jersey Shore.

The restaurant fuses the relaxed, homestyle pub feel with elegant, chic modern dining flourishes, and boasts a welcoming, family-like atmosphere that makes you feel like you've always belonged there the moment you walk through the door.

A colorful kaleidoscope of backlit liquor bottles lines the wall behind the bar, with plenty of Irish beer on tap, while ornamental copper ceiling tiles fashioned after late 1800s décor and mismatched crystal chandeliers, lamps and taper candles cast a warm, old-world ambiance throughout the space.

A central fireplace, cozy chess table, stained glass and vintage artwork on the walls lend to the eatery's charm and warmth, while the outdoor patio — complete with whimsical string lights and a full-service bar — offers a more airy, open space for noshing and neighborly socializing.

Featuring a seasonal menu and inventive, kitchen-collaborative specials, Brothers Daley primarily serves mixed cuisine alongside a selection of elevated, Irish pub-inspired fare.

For those seeking the latter, I recommend the savory Scotch egg served with arugula, lemon and Parmigiano Reggiano; the crispy fritto misto, which is the restaurant's innovative take on the traditional fish and chips; or the rustic cottage pie with stewed beef, herbs and buttered mash, which tastes like home feels.

The service is attentive and friendly, too. During a recent date night with my husband, our amiable server Joaquin, who was highly knowledgeable about the menu, started us off with the creamy, tangy deviled eggs with crabmeat and a fresh assortment of briny and sweet raw oysters.

He added an impressive touch to our dining experience by not only listing the extensive specials of the day off the top of his head, like the flavorful and zesty coconut green curry-infused mussels, but also by generously recommending his own personal favorites off the standard menu, hitting it out of the park with the tender wood-fired carrots featuring tahini, fennel and pumpkin-seed pesto. (Days later, I'm still thinking about those delectable carrots.)

Of course, considering its pub roots, Brothers Daley also offers a selection of both creative and classic craft cocktails. In particular, I had my eye on the salt and vinegar martini (to which you can add a bump of caviar for $10) and the cream cheese-washed pickled martini, but I was also tempted to try the simpler, time-honored Irish coffee at the enthusiastic recommendation of a fellow diner.

With St. Patrick's Day fast approaching and an assortment of special entertainment planned, including live music and stepdancing, reservations for the weekend of March 14, 15 and 16 (as well as the holiday itself on March 17) are likely to fill up fast with folks looking to try something fresh and elegant yet congenial for their annual celebration this year.

Brothers Daley is located at 1124 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright, NJ 07760.

