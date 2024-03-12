Find the best celebrations in NJ at Big Joe’s favorite Irish bars

Irish pride abounds here in New Jersey and the adage of “you don’t have to be Irish to enjoy St. Paddy's Day” rings true.

There are those who think that St. Patty’s Day is reserved for amateurs and those that enjoy celebrating with vigor and a great attitude.

People migrate to their favorite Irish bar because they feel the comfort and know the staff and what to expect, there are others who look for any bar with an Irish name just to celebrate regardless there is a significant crowd at Irish bars throughout the state for Jersey’s Irish season.

To help you enjoy the Irish festivities during the Irish season I have offered up my favorite Irish bars that I enjoy. If you do not see your favorite Irish bar on this list, let me know your favorite, I would enjoy paying a visit.

In no order, here are my favorite Irish bars of New Jersey.

Big Joe's favorite Irish pubs in New Jersey Big Joe Henry picks his favorite Irish pubs for St. Patrick's Day — or any day of the year. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Jenry

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

Report a correction 👈