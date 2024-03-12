15 of the best bakeries in NJ for Irish soda bread

🍞These are 15 of the best NJ bakeries for Irish soda bread

🍞The last one may surprise you

Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, beer, and Irish soda bread. An authentic St. Patrick’s Day dinner can’t happen without the soda bread, with or without raisins, or with or without caraway seeds.

While many people choose to bake fresh Irish soda bread at home, others choose to buy one at a bakery. So, with St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, where in New Jersey can you get the best Irish soda bread?

Here are 15 of the best

Flour on First (Facebook)

145 First Ave, Atlantic Highlands

Flour on First makes its Irish soda bread with bourbon-soaked raisins paired with Jameson Honey Butter. It’s available for the whole month of March.

Da Vinci Bakery (Google Street View)

100 Centre St, Nutley

Love, passion, and dedication go into every baked good at DaVinci’s. Their Irish soda bread is one of the best in the state, according to many New Jersey 101.5 listeners.

Mueller's (Facebook)

80 Bridge Ave., Bay Head

Everything is made fresh at Mueller’s. Why wait until St. Patrick’s Day to score this freshly-baked Irish soda bread? It is available all year long, and each bread serves approximately four servings. You can even ship it to someone if you’d like.

Judicke's Bakery (Facebook)

763 Broadway, Bayonne

Judicke’s has both traditional loaves of Irish soda bread and cream cheese loaves to try.

Calandra's (Facebook)

204 1st Ave. Newark

234 Bloomfield Ave. Caldwell

244 Route 46 East. Fairfield

Pick up a loaf of Calandra’s all-natural, freshly baked soda bread. It’s 100% all-natural with no preservatives, baked fresh every day.

The Macaroon Shop (Facebook)

107 Main St, Avon-By-The-Sea

March at The Macaroon Shop means lots of green St. Patrick's Day goodies and desserts. Freshly baked Irish soda bread is at the top of that list, as well as pot of gold cakes, shamrock cakes, cookies, and more.

La Scala (Facebook)

1231-8 NJ-166, Toms River

Irish soda bread is a seasonal treat at La Scala’s. One of their pastry chefs, Esther has been busy prepping fresh Irish soda bread. For just $6.50 a loaf, come and get it fresh and hot right out of the oven.

Normandie Bakery (Facebook)

3049 NJ-35, Hazlet

Irish soda bread with raisins is baked daily on the premises. The bakery has been making this famous bread the same way for over 40 years. Loaves are available through St. Patrick’s Day.

Millers Bakery (Facebook)

716 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park

Traditional raisin Irish soda bread is made fresh and sold at Millers for just $4.75 a loaf.

La Bon (Instagram)

2062 NJ-27, Edison

La Bon has all the traditional Irish favorites for St. Patrick’s Day. Irish soda bread, plain or seeded sells for just $5. However, the cut-off to order For St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, March 15 at 8 pm so be sure to order before then.

Waretown Bakery (Google Street View)

586 US-9, Waretown

Be sure to get your orders in for Waretown Bakery’s “famous Irish soda bread” as soon as possible. Orders will be accepted in person or on the phone. The soda bread is available with or without raisins. The bakery makes more than one thousand loaves per day for St. Patrick’s Day, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The Big Apple Bakery (Google Street View)

595 E Bay Ave #3324, Stafford Township

The Big Apple Bakery is ready for St. Patrick’s Day with its freshly made Irish soda bread. “Delicately balanced flavors of buttermilk, vanilla bean, Irish whiskey, plump raisins, and caraway seeds create this wonderful bread,” according to its website.

Italian Peoples Bakery (Facebook)

63 Butler Street, Trenton

332 Route 33, Mercerville

This Italian bakery turns Irish for St. Patrick’s Day with traditional desserts, rye bread, and yes, Irish soda bread. The Irish soda bread this year will include plain (no caraway seeds), as well as the traditional ones. All will have raisins. The powdered tops have no seeds.

Haisch's Bakery (Google Street View)

116 Sampton Ave, South Plainfield

Many patrons love this Central Jersey bakery to get all their St. Patrick’s Day baked goods needs, including their Irish soda bread.

Katie Reilly (Shop Rite)

Various locations in New Jersey

Believe it or not, the bakery at Shop Rite is a top spot to grab some delicious Irish soda bread this St. Patrick’s Day. The brand sold at the supermarket’s bakery is Katie Reilly. It is a rich and sweet soda bread filled with raisins.

You can also buy the mix and make it yourself.

Read the legend of Katie Reilly here.