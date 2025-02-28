Famous Irish Dancers head to New Jersey in a Taste of Ireland

A wonderful opportunity awaits! The outstanding world’s top Irish dance shows are coming to the Levoy Theatre in Millville, New Jersey on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Packed with a dance roster of World Champion Irish dancers with some former Riverdance troupe members this packed show debuted Off-Broadway last year to major accolades which transformed into a world tour.

As part of this dynamic show, you will see dancing musicians and a contemporary vocalist. You can expect to hear the Irish classics Danny Boy, Wild Rover, and Tell Me Ma just to name a few, all set to thrilling and powerful dance performances.

This is a terrific opportunity to celebrate the wonders and beauty of the Irish dance here in New Jersey. While many of us like to celebrate the Irish heritage in March with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and parades, this performance ties it all in, with World Champion Irish dancers.

Photo via vadimguzhva

The show is produced and directed by Brent Pace who has over 20 years’ experience in Irish dance. Garnering accolades throughout his career in Irish dance troupes and his appearance on ABC TV’s Dancing Down Under.

The reviews have been exceptional with Australia’s own Time Out Sydney calling it a “world class Irish dancing, melodic folk music, mashups, live acapella tap battles and craic galore."

If your schedule allows, enjoy this show in the perfect up-close and personal venue of the 700 seat beautiful Levoy Theatre in Millville. You can get your tickets by contacting the theatre. Enjoy the Irish holidays and if you are going to try Irish dancing, don’t use your arms!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry.

