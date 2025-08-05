August is full of fun in New Jersey no matter where you look. In fact, the weather is often better this time of year for outdoor activities than it is in July.

That's not to say July isn't full of fun activities, because it absolutely is. It's just that August usually starts to bring some of that refreshing air in, making it more comfortable while still warm at the same time.

With that said, if you're looking for some free fun to attend, then Atlantic Highlands in Monmouth County has you covered. And I have to tell you, I've been to this event before so I can confirm that it's a great time.

Fun in Atlantic Highlands

Returning for 2025 is the Atlantic Highlands Music and Food Truck Festival, taking place at the Atlantic Highlands Marina. And for this year, the activities are looking awesome.

Not only is this a great event for the local community, it's also a fantastic event for anyone in New Jersey looking to have a great time. Not to mention, admission to the festival is free.

And the setting is also beautiful. You're right by the harbor overlooking the skyline of New York City. It seriously doesn't get much better than that.

NJ Beer and Food Festival (Canva) NJ Beer and Food Festival (Canva) loading...

What to expect

The festival this year will feature 19 food trucks, 15 artist vendors, live bands, and even a beer garden featuring local brewers. And yes, there will also be vegan and vegetarian options to enjoy. You're also encouraged to bring your chairs and blankets as you enjoy a day right on the lawn.

ALSO READ: Popular train show and expo returns to NJ this August 2025

The Atlantic Highlands Music and Food Truck Festival is happening on Sunday, August 11, 2025 from Noon to 8:30 p.m., and admission is free. More event details can be found at their Facebook page here.

