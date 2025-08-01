When I was growing up, I spent a decent amount of time at my uncles house. It was there where he had this amazing model train setup.

It seemed so large when we were kids. And to some degree, it was. But it's what happened over the years that made it really impressive.

Normally things just seem big when you're a kid, but this train set grew as we got older. Now, this train set is not only large, but it takes up a good portion of the basement space.

That's what you call a true hobbyist. Someone who is a true fan of model trains that will continue to remain passionate with it even after several years.

And if you happen to fall into this category, then there's good news for you. One of the biggest traveling train shows is about to return to New Jersey in August 2025.

Big train show returns to New Jersey

The Greenberg Great Train and Toy Show is returning to New Jersey. And the timing couldn't be any more perfect on the back half of summer.

This is especially true for kids before they return to school. It really is the perfect way to spend a weekend before summer comes to a close.

And the summer exhibit has a lot to offer, including over 550 tables full of train on sale for you to purchase. Plus tons of exhibitors and large model train displays to check out.

Train show details

The Greenberg Great Train and Toy Show is happening Saturday, August 9, and Sunday, August 10 at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and more info can be found here, including how to purchase tickets.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant.