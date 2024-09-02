Why NJ really needs to rethink beach badges come 2025

Whelp, New Jersey, that's it. The end of the summer beach season of 2024. Many things can change from year to year. For example, new rides on the amusement piers, or even new boards on the boardwalk.

Or, how about construction on the streets? And let's not forget the ever-shifting sand along the coast. Probably the only thing that does stay the same is constant change.

Speaking of constant change, how about those beach badges? Yes, they fall under the umbrella as constant every summer season, but should they? But as constant as they are, they also change quite a bit.

They change by becoming more expensive, so there's that. But also? They've been migrating more and more to digital on your phone. So they do change in that sense. But as for going away? Yeah, not happening.

Before we talk about what these Jersey Shore towns should at least do beginning in 2025, let's first dive into why these beach badges should probably go away completely.

Digital beach tags / badges in NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Digital Dilemma?

OK, we all know we hate having to pay to set foot on the sand in New Jersey. And as highlighted above, there are plenty of reasons for us to get rid of them,

But if we must be stuck with them, is digital a wise way to go? A lot of people don't like having their phones with them on the beach in the first place, so why force them? There's also the risk of those devices dropping into the sand or ocean.

If we must have them, just let the physical badges remain. Yes, it might be easier for the towns to go digital, but is it really practical? Let's rethink this for 2025.

beach badges Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Local Dilemma?

Ah yes, the local dilemma. The ridiculous mandate that locals must also pay to use the beaches in their own town. This is something that also needs to change sooner rather than later.

If you live in a coastal town, you should not have to pay to use the beach. Period. But yet, that's not what our local officials think. Not to mention the astronomically high taxes coastal communities have to already pay as it is.

Just let them enjoy the beaches during the summer season for free. And begin this Memorial Day weekend 2025. And speaking of free...

Lineup for beach badges on the boardwalk in Belmar Lineup for beach badges on the boardwalk in Belmar (Dennis Symons, MidJersey.news) loading...

Check this out: NJ lacks beach perk that so many locals would love to see

Believe me, it's something every local would want to get behind (read more here).

Welcome to NJ / Beach badges / tags / money redit user (Canva) loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.