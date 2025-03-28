NJ minor league teams are back! See their first games of 2025

Baseball is back throughout the Great Garden State, and so are New Jersey's minor league teams. And after a long winter of waiting, we can't wait to get back out there to cheer on New Jersey's very own teams.

Four of our teams, in fact. Yes, New Jersey is home to four minor league teams that each offer up their own brand and style of entertainment.

From Patterson, to Somerset, Trenton, and Lakewood, there's sure to be a team that's not far from you. But even if it is a ride, trust me, it'll be worth it.

When will those first pitches of the season be happening? Here's a look at that schedule below, starting with the first to take the field in 2025.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws Minor League Baseball Google Maps (Townsquare edit) loading...

Jersey Shore BlueClaws

First up on the list of minor league teams is one of the two that are returning first for the 2025 season. And that would be the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Their first game for the 2025 season is happening away on Friday, April 4, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. That game will be taking place at Hudson Valley.

As for the BlueClaws home opener? That'll be happening on Tuesday, April 8, against Aberdeen with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Plus special pre-game activities, promotions, and fireworks to cap off the very first evening of the 2025 season (find ticket info here).

Somerset Patriots Minor League Baseball Google Maps (Canva edit) loading...

Somerset Patriots

Following a similar schedule to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws are the Somerset Patriots.

The Patriots will also be playing their first game away at Hartford on Friday, April 4. First pitch for that game will be at 7:10 p.m.

As for the home opener at TD Bank Ballpark? That game will also be happening on Tuesday, April 8, against Reading. First pitch for opening day will be at 6:35 p.m. (find ticket info here).

New Jersey Jackals Minor League Baseball Google Maps (Canva Edit) loading...

New Jersey Jackals

Next up in Patterson, NJ, are the New Jersey Jackals. Unlike the two teams above, their season doesn't officially get underway until May.

However, their first game will be at home against Quebec. That home opening will be happening on Friday, May 9, 2025, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Plus a special magnet schedule giveaway to help celebrate opening night.

The Jackals' first away game will be on Tuesday, May 13, against Down East (find ticket info here).

Trenton Thunder Minor League Baseball Google Maps (Canva edit) loading...

Trenton Thunder

The last, but certainly not least, to hit the field again is none other than the Trenton Thunder.

But like the Jackals, their first game will also be their home opener, hosting Williamsport. That gams will be happening on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with first pitch at 7 p.m.

The Trenton Thunder will also be giving away an opening day rally towel for the first 1,000 fans that arrive (find ticket info here).

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.